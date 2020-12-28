MobileAndroidTech News

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are updated to stable Android 11 in Spain

By Brian Adam
0
0
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are updated to stable Android 11 in Spain
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Are Updated To Stable

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are updated to stable Android 11 in Spain

In mid-November we told you that the beta period of One UI 3.0 and Android 11 for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 began. After a little more than a month, we have been able to verify that the stable version is already arriving in Spain to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Android 11 was announced in September with a good collection of new features, including improvements in the notification system, chat bubbles, screen recording or the new home automation management screen. Samsung has adapted the new version to its One UI layer, which go up to version 3.0 and release its own news.

Android 11 with One UI 3.0 is already coming to the Spanish Samsung Galaxy Note 20

As we said, Samsung tested the new version during the beta period, to which users could sign up through the Samsung Members app, but what comes now is the stable version for everyone, so if you have a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is very likely that you have already received the notification of the new version available. If it had not reached you, go to Settings> Software Update> Download and install.

Android 11 Note 20 Ultra

Samsung has baptized the new version One UI 3.0, which includes many new features, starting with a redesign focused mainly on the home screen and the quick settings curtain, as well as improvements in performance and more secure privacy controls, like unique permissions.

But there is not everything, there are also changes in the camera such as improved autofocus and automatic exposure. When it comes to editing photos in the Gallery app there are more options, such as the ability to return to the original photo at any time, as well as easier sharing and searching for content.

The update for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra weighs about 2.3 GB, so the download may take a bit depending on your connection. And remember to download it on a WiFi network if you don’t want it to consume data from your rate.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

How to Download YouTube Videos in Mp3 or Mp4 Easily with Snappea

Brian Adam - 0
YouTube users, on average, spend more than an hour connected to the video service that Google bought in 2016. This means more than 365...
Read more
Game Reviews

Override 2 Super Mech League Review: robots at war on PS5

Brian Adam - 0
Override 2 Super Mech League offers frantic battles between robots: interesting idea but the final result is not the best. A couple of years ago...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Italian TV between DVB-S2 and T2: let’s take stock of the situation

Brian Adam - 0
A hectic year for the television market ends, but 2021 will be even more eventful between DVB-S2 and DVB-T2: let's take stock of the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©