The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is updated to One UI 2.5: Note 20 news and October security patch

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is starting to update to One UI 2.5. After updating to Android 10 the high-end of two generations of Samsung is receiving the news of the Galaxy Note 20 through a new update.

The news comes two days after the Samsung Galaxy A71 updated to this same version, thus being the first Samsung mid-range to receive such news. We are going to tell you what’s so special about One UI 2.5 and how the deployment is taking place in the case of the Note 9.

One UI 2.5 for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The Sasmung Galaxy Note 9 is being globally updated to One UI 2.5. The update has started its rollout in Germany. This is version N960FXXU6FTJ3, which comes from the October security patch, the latest available. The Android version is still Android 10, the same as this model already had.

One UI 2.5 is a relevant update to the Samsung layer. Major improvements to the camera level, system functions and performance

With the arrival of One UI 2.5 comes the Note 9 important news such as wireless DeX, improvements in Alaways On Display, more screen options, improvements in WiFi, some camera functions and more. One UI 2.5 is one of the biggest updates to Samsung’s customization layer, so it is highly recommended to update.

To do it, we will only have to wait for the OTA to reach us. As always, you can manually check whether or not it has arrived from the settings, in the section software update. In case you have it, you just have to give download and install.

Via | RPRNA