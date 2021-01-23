The Samsung Galaxy Note series has come to an end according to the well-known source IceUniverse

- Advertisement -

Until recently, the flagships of the Galaxy Note family were the only Samsung phones compatible with the S Pen. However, the new Galaxy S21 Ultra is also compatible with the stylus, and Samsung has confirmed that the stylus integration will spread to more devices in the future. In the past, we have heard that Samsung will extend S Pen support to other phones for users of the Galaxy Note family to move to the S and Z series. Apparently the idea is to keep the S family as the flagship of the first half of the year and replace the Note range with the Galaxy Z folding phones as flagships of the second half of the year. So it’s pretty obvious that the days of the Galaxy Note were numbered. However, what was not so clear was whether we would see a successor to the Note 20 this year. A recent report claimed that Samsung could launch only the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra. Now it seems that there won’t even be a Galaxy Note21 Ultra as the latest tweet from well-known leak source Ice Universe suggests that the iconic Note series has ended its journey and that there won’t be any Galaxy Note 21 series models. Ross Young, Expert in the display industry, it has also corroborated the rumor but suggests that there might be a Galaxy Note 20 FE.