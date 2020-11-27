Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 ties with the «Ultra» in DxOMark

By Abraham
0
1
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Teknofilo.com 2.jpg
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Teknofilo.com 2.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

Twitter will re-verify profiles, and remove some “that shouldn’t be”

Brian Adam - 0
The verified profiles is a tool that Twitter established a few years ago to create trust in users who could address organizations, companies and...
Read more
Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 ties with the «Ultra» in DxOMark

Abraham - 0
The Samsung Galaxy Note20 was launched in August 2020 as a more affordable and slightly smaller version of its flagship Galaxy Note20 Ultra. DxOMark...
Read more
Latest news

Do you have Dropbox? How to manage your passwords with its official ‘app’

Brian Adam - 0
Password managers have become a more than useful tool to keep a reminder of all those websites and services in which we have a...
Read more
Latest news

Google starts burying Hangouts and disables their group calling

Brian Adam - 0
As far as Google is concerned, this year 2020 will be remembered, regardless of the omnipresent coronavirus pandemic, because it was the moment you...
Read more
Abraham

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 was launched in August 2020 as a more affordable and slightly smaller version of its flagship Galaxy Note20 Ultra. DxOMark has put its camera to the test, achieving a score of 120. The Samsung Galaxy Note20 offers reliable performance in all test categories. It is tied with the Samsug Galaxy Note20 Ultra and is just a few points behind the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with 126 points. Both devices come with three cameras, including wide-angle, ultra-wide, and telephoto modules, but camera specs vary between the two models. The Note20’s wide-angle camera features a 12MP (1 / 1.76-inch) sensor coupled to a 26mm equivalent f / 1.8 aperture line with Dual Pixel for phase detection focus (PDAF) and optical stabilization. from image. That’s a different setup than the 108 MP Quad Bayer sensor that Samsung has implemented in the Note20 Ultra. The Note20’s ultra-wide camera appears to be the same as the Ultra’s, with a 12 MP (1 / 2.55 ″) sensor attached to a 13mm equivalent lens. However, for the telephoto camera, Samsung has again opted for a different setting on the Note20. Instead of the 120mm equivalent periscope-type lens of the Note20 Ultra, the standard Note20 uses a 64MP high-resolution sensor with a 27mm f / 2.0 equivalent lens. So there is essentially no optical zoom and the camera uses cropping and digital processing to deliver what Samsung calls 3x “hybrid zoom” on the Note20.

Samsung-Galaxy-Note
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Teknofilo.com 5

As for photos, the Note20 achieves a good photographic sub-score of 123, with generally excellent exposure and pleasant color reproduction. With both telephoto and ultra-wide-angle modules, the device achieves good zoom shots, where it achieves a sub-score of 74. Ultra-wide-angle shots are especially good, thanks in part to the lens’s very wide field of view. A video subscore of 105 leaves the Note20 out of the top 10 when it comes to capturing moving images. However, the video performance is not far from the best, as the Samsung device offers reliable results across the entire range of video tests.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

iphone

Apple could surprise the world by launching an iPhone 13 without connectors

Abraham - 0
We've heard in the past that Apple could release a completely portless iPhone sometime in the very distant future, and now another reliable source,...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Right to repair, Europe wants to end planned obsolescence, you know how?

Brian Adam - 0
Planned obsolescence, or, what is the same, its ability to operate in optimal conditions for a certain time is a big problem for consumers....
Read more
Apple

Apple could launch the iPad Pro with OLED screen in 2021

Abraham - 0
Apple could launch a new iPad Pro in 2021 that uses an OLED screen instead of a conventional LCD screen. This rumor comes from...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©