The Samsung Galaxy Note20 ties with the «Ultra» in DxOMark

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 was launched in August 2020 as a more affordable and slightly smaller version of its flagship Galaxy Note20 Ultra. DxOMark has put its camera to the test, achieving a score of 120. The Samsung Galaxy Note20 offers reliable performance in all test categories. It is tied with the Samsug Galaxy Note20 Ultra and is just a few points behind the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with 126 points. Both devices come with three cameras, including wide-angle, ultra-wide, and telephoto modules, but camera specs vary between the two models. The Note20’s wide-angle camera features a 12MP (1 / 1.76-inch) sensor coupled to a 26mm equivalent f / 1.8 aperture line with Dual Pixel for phase detection focus (PDAF) and optical stabilization. from image. That’s a different setup than the 108 MP Quad Bayer sensor that Samsung has implemented in the Note20 Ultra. The Note20’s ultra-wide camera appears to be the same as the Ultra’s, with a 12 MP (1 / 2.55 ″) sensor attached to a 13mm equivalent lens. However, for the telephoto camera, Samsung has again opted for a different setting on the Note20. Instead of the 120mm equivalent periscope-type lens of the Note20 Ultra, the standard Note20 uses a 64MP high-resolution sensor with a 27mm f / 2.0 equivalent lens. So there is essentially no optical zoom and the camera uses cropping and digital processing to deliver what Samsung calls 3x “hybrid zoom” on the Note20.

As for photos, the Note20 achieves a good photographic sub-score of 123, with generally excellent exposure and pleasant color reproduction. With both telephoto and ultra-wide-angle modules, the device achieves good zoom shots, where it achieves a sub-score of 74. Ultra-wide-angle shots are especially good, thanks in part to the lens’s very wide field of view. A video subscore of 105 leaves the Note20 out of the top 10 when it comes to capturing moving images. However, the video performance is not far from the best, as the Samsung device offers reliable results across the entire range of video tests.