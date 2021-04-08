The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 is completely filtered: the mid-range with a quantum chip

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Last year Samsung presented the Galaxy A Quantum, a mid-range terminal with a quantum random number generator. As we read in Sammobile, practically all the data about the new version of this device has been leaked, which will lose the last name ‘A’ to be renamed Galaxy Quantum 2.

In principle, it will be launched in Asian markets, without its arrival in Europe being planned. However, it is convenient to know the filtered specifications of this model, since it will be one of Samsung’s most peculiar mobiles in this 2021.

Samsung returns to bet on a quantum generator

The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 will be a terminal that will share the design of the Galaxy A family. Its panel will, according to the leaked information, be 6.7 inches with AMOLED technology and Full HD + resolution. No news yet on the refresh rate.

Although the hardware of this device looks like any other phone, inside it houses a quantum chip that generates random numbers

The processor aims to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, a curious movement in 2021, since this processor has a time and there are direct successors, such as the Snapdragon 860 of the POCO X3 Pro. This processor will be accompanied by 6 + 128 GB of memory, all powered by a 4,500mAh battery with fast charge of 15W.

However, the most striking thing about this mobile will be its quantum random number generator. It is a small chip that generates numbers completely randomly, so that they are unpredictable. This random number generation aims to strengthen phone security, at the biometric level, application security and generation of encryption keys, among others.

This device is expected to be unveiled in Korea in the coming weeks, although at the moment there is no news about its price.

Via | Sammobile