The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE begins to update to Android 11 and One UI 3.0

The deployment of One UI 3.0 or what is the same, the customization layer of Samsung and Android 11 continues on its way. We do not know if it will be yellow tile, but for now it has already begun to reach the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Two models to which the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is now added, which has started updating ahead of schedule.

A few days ago we learned what was the Samsung update schedule for Europe in regards to Android 11 and its last layer of customization. A list headed by the Galaxy S20 family in which the Galaxy S20 FE was left out and instead of December, it was relegated to the month of February. Therefore This change in dates is striking.

From Russia, with an update

In the calendar that we met, the Galaxy S20 FE was separated from the S20 range when it came to receiving the One UI 3.0 update and therefore to make the jump to Android 11. And without having to wait for February, we now know that update has started in Russia.

As quoted in SamMobile, the Galaxy S20 FE is receiving the patch with the serial number G780FXXU1BTL1. In this case, The model that has an Exynos processor and 4G connectivity benefits, leaving out the 5G and Snapdragon models that are not sold in the North European country.

This procedure is common in Samsung, which launches the update in a specific market to determine possible failures and if all goes well, launch on a larger scale in other markets.

The arrival of One UI 3.0 to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with the firmware G780FXXU1BTL1, also means the arrival of the December 2020 security patch and a series of important improvements, so we are facing an important and large software update that it will be advisable to download from Wi-Fi. These are some of the new features included with One UI 3.0:

Redesign of the notification area and quick actions menu .

. The lock screen adapt your design to large cards also present in the notification area. Widgets are improved.

to large cards also present in the notification area. Widgets are improved. Samsung includes 10 categories of wallpapers for ‘Dynamic Lock Screen’ option.

for ‘Dynamic Lock Screen’ option. Tablet and Galaxy Fold multitasking improvements . The ‘Multi-Active Window’ allows greater management options for up to three simultaneous applications.

. The ‘Multi-Active Window’ allows greater management options for up to three simultaneous applications. Full screen video calling . These are compatible with AR Emojis.

. These are compatible with AR Emojis. Changes are coming to notifications and access to quick settings is changed.

There are changes to the volume controls interface.

A short notification history

A higher degree of personalization in Always On Display **

The app drawer, folders, search engine and recent apps have been optimized

Optimized application options and menu settings

New user interface for Bixby routines

Gallery app UI has changed

The contacts and calendar application has been improved.

Remember that, although it has started in Russia, hopefully it will not take too long to spread to other markets. If you are the owner of a Galaxy S20 FE you can check if you have the update available by looking in the “Settings” and in the section “Software update”.

Via | Sammobile