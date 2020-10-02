MobileAndroidTech News

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can now be purchased in Spain: these are its price and availability

By Brian Adam
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can now be purchased in Spain: these are its price and availability
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can now be purchased in Spain: these are its price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was made official a few days ago, to accompany the trio of brothers of the S20 family. It is a more economical proposal, finished in plastic and with somewhat less solvent cameras. In return, comes with flat screen, it maintains 120Hz and, most importantly, it has a version with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

This device, as promised by Samsung, has arrived in Spain this October 2 from 659 euros, a fairly aggressive price for a mobile with high-end hardware, in exchange for the odd compromise with respect to its older brothers.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can now be purchased in Spain

S20

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is Samsung’s cheapest high-end. Starting from 659 euros with an Exynos 990 and 759 euros with a Snapdragon 865 is a fairly aggressive strategy for this terminal, which comes to rival future proposals such as Apple’s iPhone 12, as well as the current iPhone 11. The prices of this model look like this:

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB 4G: 659 euros
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB 5G: 759 euros
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB 4G: 729 euros
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB 5G: 829 euros

A mobile very to take into account

S20 Fe Xataka

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, with the 120Hz of its older brothers. The panel is flat and its resolution is Full HDIt is less than the Quad HD of the S20, but remember that, at 120Hz, the S20 also run 1080p. The processor changes depending on the variant with or without 5G. The most recommended version is the Qualcomm, for 100 euros more.

The internal memory is 6 or 8 GB and the storage of 128 or 256 GB, expandable with microSD cards of up to 1 TB. The battery is the same as the Samsung Galaxy S20 +, with 4,500mAh, fast charging and wireless charging. Regarding the camera, triple sensor, with 12 megapixels in the main and the “tele”, in addition to an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle. In short, a very complete mobile that has the best of the S20 (and some point even better) at a reduced price.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 FE

SCREEN

Dynamic AMOLED 6.5 inches

FullHD + resolution, 120 Hz

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 865 (S20 FE 5G)

Exynos 990 (S20 FE 4G)

RAM

6GB / 8GB

STORAGE

128GB + microSD (up to 1TB)

SOFTWARE

Android 10 + Samsung One UI 2.0

REAR CAMERA

12 MP

12 MP wide angle

8 MP telephoto, 3x zoom

FRONTAL CAMERA

32 MP

DRUMS

4,5000 mAh with fast charging and wireless fast charging

CONNECTIVITY

5G Sub-6 (5G version), 4G / LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth5.0, NFC, USB-C

OTHERS

On-screen fingerprint reader, IP68 resistance

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm

190 g

PRICE

S20 FE 4G: From 659 euros

S20 FE 5G: From 759 euros

