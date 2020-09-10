The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is official: the mobile appears fleetingly on the website of the Philippines

A new mobile of the S20 range is waiting for its moment to see the light, and this has almost been produced: The brand has briefly revealed the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on their website for the Philippines. Design similar to the Galaxy S20, in two different colors and with 128 GB of storage.

Samsung’s catalog may already be complete in terms of ‘premium’ mobiles since, after the departure of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, the manufacturer should release ballast as far as future launches are concerned , at least in the highest range. But no, we still have a representative of the S20 family that we do not know officially: the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Or ‘fan edition’, a mobile that, as it has been leaking, would be the renewal of the past Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. Doubting if he would finally see the light? Well, everything that has been rumored is real.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE ‘poked its paw’ in the Philippines

Capture of cached Samsung official website

We can no longer speak as a leak since the mobile appeared momentarily on the Philippines website. It is called such that, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, It has the designation SM-G780FZBGXTC (this could be the Philippines version, not the international one), it will be available in two different colors (gray and pink) and the storage stays at 128GB.

As it has been leaking, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is physically identical to the Samsung Galaxy S20. Large screen with a hole in the top center, triple rear camera in a horizontal module and straight-edged panel, fortunately for those who do not want a curved screen.

The website is not operational, but this does not prevent us from confirming that the mobile phone appeared on the Samsung page in the Philippines: just access the Google cache or Archive.org cache to verify that all information is real.

Images of / Leaks

Although the images, names and some characteristics are appreciated, the cache does not provide the full specifications, so for now we will have to wait to confirm them. In terms of rumors, there is talk of a 6.5-inch screen, 4,500 mAh battery, dimensions of 161 x 73 x 8 mm and a triple rear camera that would mount a main sensor of 12 MP, a wide angle of another 12 MP and a 3x telephoto of 8 MP. Ahead would include a 32 MP camera.

Via | / Leaks