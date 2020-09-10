MobileAndroidTech News

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is official: the mobile appears fleetingly on the website of the Philippines

By Brian Adam
0
0
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is official: the mobile appears fleetingly on the website of the Philippines
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe Is Official: The Mobile Appears

Must Read

Android

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is official: the mobile appears fleetingly on the website of the Philippines

Brian Adam - 0
A new mobile of the S20 range is waiting for its moment to see the light, and this has almost been produced:...
Read more
Tech News

Serious vulnerability discovered in Bluetooth but a remedy is missing: minimal risk on iOS

Brian Adam - 0
A team of researchers from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) has discovered a Bluetooth vulnerability, in particular the standard component called Cross-Transport...
Read more
Apps

‘PAC-MAN Geo’ is now available for registration: the kite will soon land on real streets around the world

Brian Adam - 0
If there is a video game character who has become an icon, it is undoubtedly PAC-MAN. He popular kite He was...
Read more
Tech News

Huawei, HarmonyOS beta launched: it will arrive on smartphones by December

Brian Adam - 0
HarmonyOS would not only be very close to the level of Android, according to Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Yu Chengdong, but also coming...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is official: the mobile appears fleetingly on the website of the Philippines

A new mobile of the S20 range is waiting for its moment to see the light, and this has almost been produced: The brand has briefly revealed the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on their website for the Philippines. Design similar to the Galaxy S20, in two different colors and with 128 GB of storage.

Samsung’s catalog may already be complete in terms of ‘premium’ mobiles since, after the departure of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, the manufacturer should release ballast as far as future launches are concerned , at least in the highest range. But no, we still have a representative of the S20 family that we do not know officially: the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Or ‘fan edition’, a mobile that, as it has been leaking, would be the renewal of the past Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. Doubting if he would finally see the light? Well, everything that has been rumored is real.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE ‘poked its paw’ in the Philippines

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe Capture of cached Samsung official website

We can no longer speak as a leak since the mobile appeared momentarily on the Philippines website. It is called such that, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, It has the designation SM-G780FZBGXTC (this could be the Philippines version, not the international one), it will be available in two different colors (gray and pink) and the storage stays at 128GB.

As it has been leaking, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is physically identical to the Samsung Galaxy S20. Large screen with a hole in the top center, triple rear camera in a horizontal module and straight-edged panel, fortunately for those who do not want a curved screen.

The website is not operational, but this does not prevent us from confirming that the mobile phone appeared on the Samsung page in the Philippines: just access the Google cache or Archive.org cache to verify that all information is real.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe Images of / Leaks

Although the images, names and some characteristics are appreciated, the cache does not provide the full specifications, so for now we will have to wait to confirm them. In terms of rumors, there is talk of a 6.5-inch screen, 4,500 mAh battery, dimensions of 161 x 73 x 8 mm and a triple rear camera that would mount a main sensor of 12 MP, a wide angle of another 12 MP and a 3x telephoto of 8 MP. Ahead would include a 32 MP camera.

Via | / Leaks

Related Articles

Tech News

Serious vulnerability discovered in Bluetooth but a remedy is missing: minimal risk on iOS

Brian Adam - 0
A team of researchers from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) has discovered a Bluetooth vulnerability, in particular the standard component called Cross-Transport...
Read more
Apps

‘PAC-MAN Geo’ is now available for registration: the kite will soon land on real streets around the world

Brian Adam - 0
If there is a video game character who has become an icon, it is undoubtedly PAC-MAN. He popular kite He was...
Read more
Tech News

Huawei, HarmonyOS beta launched: it will arrive on smartphones by December

Brian Adam - 0
HarmonyOS would not only be very close to the level of Android, according to Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Yu Chengdong, but also coming...
Read more
Android

How to remove the background of a photo easily and free with Remove.bg for Android

Brian Adam - 0
There are many applications to remove the background of a photo, although they often leave you a certain bitter taste with ads,...
Read more
Tech News

Ultra-broadband, merciless analysis by Infratel: 3.6 million civics discovered in Italy

Brian Adam - 0
Infratel, through the website dedicated to the BUL plan in Italy, disseminated the data of the first analysis concerning the ultra-broadband coverage in our...
Read more
Tech News

The GeForce RTX 3080 Founder’s Edition has arrived in the editorial office: here are our images

Brian Adam - 0
A few days after the presentation of the GeForce RTX 3080, the new graphics card from the Santa Clara company has arrived in the...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©