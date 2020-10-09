The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will receive Android 13

Software updates are an important thing on a device, and the Galaxy S20 FE is going to receive updates for a long time. In early August, Samsung announced its commitment to three Android updates to its flagships. Samsung today officially unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE, which is part of the Galaxy S20 family, so it’s one of Samsung’s flagship phones. In case there was any doubt, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S20 FE will receive three major Android updates during its life. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that the device launches with Android 10, which means that the first update to the Galaxy S20 FE will be Android 11. And there are two more left, so we’ll see Android 13.



Three years of software updates is great news because it means that Samsung is taking care of this phone for the long haul. It would have been great if the device arrived with Android 11, which was released by Google a couple of weeks ago. That would mean that the Galaxy S20 FE would receive updates up to Android 14. In any case, receiving Android 13 is great news and now we can only trust that the updates will arrive soon.