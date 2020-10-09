MobileAndroidLatest newsTech NewsTech GiantsSamsung

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will receive Android 13

By Abraham
0
6
013 Galaxys20fe Group Lifestyle Image.jpg
013 Galaxys20fe Group Lifestyle Image.jpg

Must Read

Latest news

Samsung will continue to launch Fan Editions of its flagships

Abraham - 0
In 2017, Samsung launched its first Fan Edition of a flagship, which was a relaunch of its failed Galaxy Note 7. Although we thought...
Read more
Mobile

iOS 14.2 will add more than 100 emojis and new gender and skin tone options

Abraham - 0
Apple has released this week the public and developer betas for iOS 14.2, which among other innovations present more than 100 new emojis. Among...
Read more
Huawei

The Huawei Mate 40 is delayed until 2021 according to Evan Blass

Abraham - 0
On September 10, Huawei unveiled the latest EMUI 11 and HarmonyOS 2.0, as well as new devices including the FreeBuds Pro, Freelace Pro, Watch...
Read more
Android

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will receive Android 13

Abraham - 0
Software updates are an important thing on a device, and the Galaxy S20 FE is going to receive updates for a long time. In...
Read more
Abraham

Software updates are an important thing on a device, and the Galaxy S20 FE is going to receive updates for a long time. In early August, Samsung announced its commitment to three Android updates to its flagships. Samsung today officially unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE, which is part of the Galaxy S20 family, so it’s one of Samsung’s flagship phones. In case there was any doubt, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S20 FE will receive three major Android updates during its life. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that the device launches with Android 10, which means that the first update to the Galaxy S20 FE will be Android 11. And there are two more left, so we’ll see Android 13.

Three years of software updates is great news because it means that Samsung is taking care of this phone for the long haul. It would have been great if the device arrived with Android 11, which was released by Google a couple of weeks ago. That would mean that the Galaxy S20 FE would receive updates up to Android 14. In any case, receiving Android 13 is great news and now we can only trust that the updates will arrive soon.

Related Articles

Latest news

Samsung will continue to launch Fan Editions of its flagships

Abraham - 0
In 2017, Samsung launched its first Fan Edition of a flagship, which was a relaunch of its failed Galaxy Note 7. Although we thought...
Read more
Mobile

iOS 14.2 will add more than 100 emojis and new gender and skin tone options

Abraham - 0
Apple has released this week the public and developer betas for iOS 14.2, which among other innovations present more than 100 new emojis. Among...
Read more
Huawei

The Huawei Mate 40 is delayed until 2021 according to Evan Blass

Abraham - 0
On September 10, Huawei unveiled the latest EMUI 11 and HarmonyOS 2.0, as well as new devices including the FreeBuds Pro, Freelace Pro, Watch...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©