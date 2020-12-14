Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

The Samsung Galaxy S20 will bring a more advanced ultra-wide camera

By Abraham
0
0
The Samsung Galaxy S20 will bring a more advanced ultra-wide camera

Abraham
Abraham
The Galaxy S21 family will be presented at the beginning of next month, on January 14 according to rumors, but the most important aspects of the upcoming smartphones have already been leaked. The design and specifications of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 +, and Galaxy S21 Ultra came to light last month, and today we have new details about the ultra-wide camera on the Galaxy S21 series devices. Although it may appear that there are no improvements to the camera hardware of the Galaxy S21 series since they have the same resolution and sensor size, it seems that Samsung has added Dual Pixel phase detection focus and a mode to ultra wide angle cameras. macro. According to the source of leaks @UniverseIce, the South Korean giant has improved the sensor of the ultra-wide angle camera, which goes from being an ISOCELL S5K2LA to being a Sony IMX563 sensor. The ultra-wide camera now has a 123-degree field of view compared to the Galaxy S20’s 120-degree field of view. The new IMX563 sensor is 1 / 2.55 ″ in size with 1.4μm pixels and Dual Pixel autofocus. Now the ultra wide angle camera should be able to deliver sharper images and videos. With ISP enhancements to the Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 888, Samsung should be able to offer 4K HDR10 + video recording at 60fps via the ultra-wide camera. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 + are rumored to have triple cameras on the back: a 12MP (1 / 1.76 ″) wide-angle camera with Dual Pixel focus, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with Dual Pixel focus, and a 64MP telephoto camera The Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to use an improved 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor for the wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and two 10MP telephoto cameras (one with 3x optical zoom and the other with 10x optical zoom).

