The Samsung Galaxy S21 appears leaked in apparently official videos

There is not much left for the Samsung Galaxy S21 to be officially presented, marked for next January. And said presentation is already anticipated: the phone has been leaked in supposedly official videos. This would confirm the design of the phone, also some of its features.

2020 is coming to an end. The year was much more turbulent than expected, we all know why, although it not only changed our social habits and routines, it also altered the way smartphones are presented. The great events have gone down in history, at least for now. And we are witnessing an even more constant renewal of the different families. Because, is Samsung going to wait for the usual dates to renew its ‘S’ family? Everything indicates that no.

Triple rear camera very well integrated into the rear

The multiplicity of cameras will be key in the Samsung Galaxy S21 since it has been a trend in the highest range (and in the rest of the ranges) for a couple of years. Of course: as we have seen since the first leaks, Samsung would have achieved a better integration between the camera module and the back of the smartphone. The supposedly official videos confirm this better integration.

From Android Police they had access to promotional videos that will accompany the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21. In these videos you can see the special care put into the rear triple camera module: metal for the whole, integrated into the body of the phone and without protruding excessively from the rear face. The sensors would be 12 megapixels (main), 12 megapixels (wide angle) and 64 megapixels (telephoto).

The Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G maintains the same design as the ‘normal’ Samsung Galaxy S21. In the absence of knowing the technical details, which surely represent an improvement over the ‘basic’ model (with the exception of the photograph since it would have the same sensors as the Galaxy S21), we are left with its first leaked promotional video.

By contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra would be a noticeable change in design due to the photographic module. From three we went to four cameras: periscope lens (10x and 10 megapixel zoom), a 108 megapixel main sensor, a second 3x telephoto (10 megapixels) and a 12 megapixel wide angle. The mobile would have laser focus.

We do not know the official dates of the next Samsung Unpacked. We do have a leaked date: Android Police ensures that The presentation will take place on January 14, 2021. The availability of the Samsung Galaxy S21 would begin on January 29.

Via | Android Police