The Samsung Galaxy S21 + boasts ultra-thin frames in its latest leaked photos

If the rumors are true, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will arrive in January 2021 in three variants: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The features of the Galaxy S21 series have been leaked several times in the past. Today, real images of the Galaxy S21 + have been leaked in violet color. The leaked images corroborate some of the previously leaked specs. The Galaxy S21 + will come with a flat screen and a triple camera setup. The leaked images let us see in detail the screen, the camera and the general design of the Galaxy S21 +. The device will come with a flat screen with really narrow bezels, and a hole in the screen for the main camera. At the rear, the device has a triple camera setup made up of a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto lens.

The camera module is golden in color, different from the purple plastic rear. The LED flash is placed outside the camera module. The Galaxy S21 + will come with a 6.7-inch screen without any curvature with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Inside, the smartphone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 processor, depending on the region. . The device will have 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal memory. Rumors also suggest that the Galaxy S21 + will have a 4,800 mAh battery with 25W fast charge support.