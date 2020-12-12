The Samsung Galaxy S21 can be seen in full in the first real video

We’ve seen leaked images and specs of the upcoming Galaxy S21 series but today we have something even more interesting: a video of the actual phone. The Galaxy S21 is shown in a video that lets us see almost everything, from the new rear camera module to the thin frames that surround the screen. The video comes from the RandomStuff2 YouTube channel, and despite the presence of some pieces of adhesive tape it is possible to see the almost symmetrical frames on each side of the screen. Rather than a glossy rear panel, the Galaxy S21 appears to have a matte finish, or at least, it’s one of the options. The person narrating the video says they are more than happy with the Galaxy S21’s battery life even with insane use, which is undoubtedly due to the increased 300mAh capacity. RandomStuff2 has also shown in the video the results of the Geekbench test that reveals that the SM-G996U model is probably the variant of the American operator T-Mobile that works with the new Snapdragon 888 processor. As for the benchmark results, the Galaxy S21 scores 1115 and 3326 points for mono and multi-core respectively, which is a good jump from the Galaxy S20 + ‘s 830 and 3087 figures – even though it probably runs non-final software. # gallery-1 {margin: auto; } # gallery-1 .gallery-item {float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 50%; } # gallery-1 img {border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } # gallery-1 .gallery-caption {margin-left: 0; } / * see gallery_shortcode () in wp-includes / media.php * /

If the supposed release date of January 14 is correct, we may have a little over a month of more leaks left.