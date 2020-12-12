Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

The Samsung Galaxy S21 can be seen in full in the first real video

By Abraham
0
0
Samsung Galaxy S21 1.jpg
Samsung Galaxy S21 1.jpg

Must Read

Google

Google Maps news: now with new icons of monuments and points of interest

Brian Adam - 0
Since its launch 15 years ago, Google Maps has evolved from a powerful navigation tool to a robust daily companion that also provides useful...
Read more
Tech News

WhatsApp retouches the interface of its chats with a subtle design change

Brian Adam - 0
We already know what WhatsApp is like when it comes to making certain changes in issues that have been in sight for years and...
Read more
Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S21 can be seen in full in the first real video

Abraham - 0
We've seen leaked images and specs of the upcoming Galaxy S21 series but today we have something even more interesting: a video of the...
Read more
Tech News

Easily organize the invisible friend with these apps on your smartphone

Brian Adam - 0
Christmas is just around the corner, and this time we are going to tell you how to organize in a simple way one of...
Read more
Abraham

We’ve seen leaked images and specs of the upcoming Galaxy S21 series but today we have something even more interesting: a video of the actual phone. The Galaxy S21 is shown in a video that lets us see almost everything, from the new rear camera module to the thin frames that surround the screen. The video comes from the RandomStuff2 YouTube channel, and despite the presence of some pieces of adhesive tape it is possible to see the almost symmetrical frames on each side of the screen. Rather than a glossy rear panel, the Galaxy S21 appears to have a matte finish, or at least, it’s one of the options. The person narrating the video says they are more than happy with the Galaxy S21’s battery life even with insane use, which is undoubtedly due to the increased 300mAh capacity. RandomStuff2 has also shown in the video the results of the Geekbench test that reveals that the SM-G996U model is probably the variant of the American operator T-Mobile that works with the new Snapdragon 888 processor. As for the benchmark results, the Galaxy S21 scores 1115 and 3326 points for mono and multi-core respectively, which is a good jump from the Galaxy S20 + ‘s 830 and 3087 figures – even though it probably runs non-final software. # gallery-1 {margin: auto; } # gallery-1 .gallery-item {float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 50%; } # gallery-1 img {border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } # gallery-1 .gallery-caption {margin-left: 0; } / * see gallery_shortcode () in wp-includes / media.php * /

If the supposed release date of January 14 is correct, we may have a little over a month of more leaks left.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

The Xiaomi Mi 11 can be seen in real photographs

Abraham - 0
Xiaomi's next family of flagships is probably made up of the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro, and it is getting closer and closer...
Read more
Mobile

Buy the new TCL 10L and TCL 10 SE with a discount during Christmas

Brian Adam - 0
Christmas is an ideal time to give important gifts, the kind that we will use later throughout the year, day by day. ...
Read more
Android

Eight Xiaomi models from 2019 will receive Android 11 officially

Brian Adam - 0
Some time ago, Xiaomi announced its new proprietary layer for Android, MIUI 12, and gave a list of the phones that would...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©