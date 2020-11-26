The Samsung Galaxy S21 can be unlocked with voice commands to Bixby

There is practically nothing left for Samsung to put its new Galaxy S21 on sale, which, for the first time, will hit stores at the end of January, after a presentation in the middle of that same month. It will be all very fast and with the sights set on completely changing all its range of top-of-the-range offer since for the first time in many years, 2021 will be a year in which we may never see a new Galaxy Note again. Maybe folding smartphones will replace them?

The fact is that the original top of the range, the famous Galaxy S, They have a new evolution that will seek to improve little by little the formula seen in the last Galaxy S20 that were, really, a revolution with respect to the previous models. Now, the new Galaxy S21 will continue to improve their hardware but also their software, especially that which has to do with the virtual assistant of the Koreans.

An assistant as a biometric sensor?

We all know the options that Android usually gives us when unlocking a smartphone: PIN, password, pattern, iris, fingerprint sensor and many others, but never before has the virtual assistant appeared as one of them. That is what Sammobile has reported, which has discovered that Bixby will be one more option within that security menu of the new Galaxy S21, so we can select it as a default method to unlock the terminal and get to work with it. Without touching the screen or any other button.

Bixby, Samsung’s virtual assistant. Samsung

Thanks to this new feature, Samsung will allow us to configure some type of personalized command that we can dictate out loud so that the smartphone knows that we want to start using it. It would be like a kind of “password” that only we and the virtual assistant himself know. Now, it remains to be seen how Samsung has managed to make Bixby able to recognize that it is we who are unlocking the terminal and not a recording of our voice that someone uses to access our data. It is very certain that these recognition technologies have evolved a lot in recent years, which has encouraged Koreans to take the step of allowing us to start using the mobile just saying a phrase.

Bixby was launched in March 2017 and has not had special relevance in the Samsung ecosystem, where it is still a great unknown for the users who carry it on their terminals and who, on occasions, activate the Google assistant before the one that equip their terminals.

>