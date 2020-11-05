The Samsung Galaxy S21 could arrive much earlier than expected

Samsung could announce its new family of Galaxy S21 smartphones on January 14, according to well-known leak source Jon Prosser. Prosser has a good leak record as he correctly predicted iPhone 12 models and other announcements in the past. This would be the first time the Galaxy S series has arrived so soon. The tweet also says that pre-orders will begin the same day, with a launch scheduled for two weeks later, on January 29. According to the leak, the new family will include three phones, just like the previous series: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra. There will be six colors available. The Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to launch in gray, pink, purple and white, while the Galaxy S21 + will be available in black or silver. The S21 Ultra phone has Black, Silver and Violet options.