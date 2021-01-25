MobileAndroidTech NewsTech GiantsSamsung

The Samsung Galaxy S21 do not support Android updates “without interruptions”

Last year, a change to the Android 11 test set indicated that phones launched with Android 11 would have to support the update “without interruption.” This feature allows a phone to install a system update while you are using it and simply restart it to enjoy the new version, without having to wait for it to install. However, Google backed down and, as we can read in the latest Compatibility Definition Document (CDD) for Android 11, it is no longer necessary for a smartphone to support this functionality to be certified by Google. This weekend a software update has arrived to the Samsung Galaxy S21 family and we have been able to verify that the new series of Samsung smartphones does not support updates without interruption. Android offers seamless updates since 2016. Allows the phone to install an update while it is being used. So you don’t have to wait several minutes for the update to install after the phone reboots, without even being able to make an emergency call. In addition, this system reduces the possibility of an update going wrong, since it is always possible to go back to the previous version. It’s not even a premium feature, as many Android phones from various manufacturers support it. However, Samsung still does not support these types of updates on its phones.

