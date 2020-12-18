The Samsung Galaxy S21 family can be seen in its new colors

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 family will come in several new colors, according to some press renders leaked by WinFuture Based on the images, the new colors are light purple / violet, gray, black, white, and pink. Some of the colors will be limited to specific models in the Galaxy S21 series. Apparently Samsung will also add the word “Phantom” in front of each color, perhaps to reflect its duller appearance. The 6.2 ″ Galaxy S21 is rumored to be available in purple, pink, gray and white. On the other hand, the 6.7 ″ Galaxy S21 + will be available in gray, black and purple colors. Lastly, the top-end 6.8 ″ Galaxy S21 Ultra will come in only two colors: black and silver. The camera module on these new phones appears to be part of the metal frame that runs along the side of the phone, and will have metallic finishes to match the new colors.

Along with the leaked images, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is confirmed to offer S Pen support. The S Pen is rumored to be sold separately and Samsung will offer a storage case, as the phone itself will not have a slot to insert it into. In terms of features, there will be support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6 networks across the line, a range of battery capacities from 4,000mAh to 5,000mAh, and a new Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 processor.