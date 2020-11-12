Latest newsTech NewsMobile

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra could bring S Pen support (but not as you imagine)

By Abraham
Abraham

We’ve been hearing for a long time that the Samsung Galaxy S21 (or S30, we don’t know what it will be called) Ultra could be compatible with the company’s S Pen stylus. Now the well-known leaker Ice Universe has confirmed that Samsung will add S Pen support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. In fact, he claims that he is 100% sure it will happen. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the Galaxy S21 Ultra has a compartment for the S Pen, like the one on the Samsung Galaxy Note range, where you can store the S Pen to make sure you don’t lose it. As another big leaker, Ishan Agarwal has pointed out, the company will likely choose to include the S Pen as an additional accessory that can be purchased alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra and launch cases with a compartment for the S Pen. Agarwal doesn’t seem to be sure of his theory, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens when they are announced early next year. However, it is an interesting idea and it comes from two sources that are usually correct in this type of matter.

