The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have the “most beast” zoom according to a leak

As the launch date of the Galaxy S21 approaches, more and more leaks appear about the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship. In the past, we have heard that the rear module will have two telephoto lenses. Now, the time has come to learn more technical details. In a recent tweet, Ice Universe revealed the following details about the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s two telephoto cameras, highlighting the fact that this will be “the most powerful optical zoom system known” on a mainstream smartphone:

3X zoom with 10MP 1 / 2.8 ″ (1.22μm) sensor with Dual Pixel phase detection autofocus

10X zoom with 1 / 2.8 ″ (1.22μm) 10MP sensor with Dual Pixel phase detection autofocus

In addition to these camera details, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is also expected to feature laser autofocus, dual video recording with 4K video at 60fps for all cameras, and 8K 30fps video recording for the main camera.