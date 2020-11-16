Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have the “most beast” zoom according to a leak

By Abraham
0
4
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Must Read

Mobile

Leaked List of Samsung Flagships for 2021: There are surprises

Abraham - 0
The well-known source of leaks Max Weinbach has posted on Twitter the list of Samsung's flagships for the year 2021. The list brings some...
Read more
Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have the “most beast” zoom according to a leak

Abraham - 0
As the launch date of the Galaxy S21 approaches, more and more leaks appear about the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship. In the past,...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung announces its “smart SSD”, with an internal processor to compress the data, it stores 12 TB in a space of 4 TB

Brian Adam - 0
Samsung, in collaboration with Xilinx (recently acquired by AMD), has unveiled one of the technologies it has been working on recently. ...
Read more
Apple

Google Photos Says Goodbye to Free Unlimited Storage – How to Export Your Library to iCloud Photos?

Brian Adam - 0
In 2015 Google launched Google Photos, a free and unlimited storage space where users could save all their photos in the cloud. This...
Read more
Abraham

As the launch date of the Galaxy S21 approaches, more and more leaks appear about the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship. In the past, we have heard that the rear module will have two telephoto lenses. Now, the time has come to learn more technical details. In a recent tweet, Ice Universe revealed the following details about the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s two telephoto cameras, highlighting the fact that this will be “the most powerful optical zoom system known” on a mainstream smartphone:

  • 3X zoom with 10MP 1 / 2.8 ″ (1.22μm) sensor with Dual Pixel phase detection autofocus
  • 10X zoom with 1 / 2.8 ″ (1.22μm) 10MP sensor with Dual Pixel phase detection autofocus

In addition to these camera details, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is also expected to feature laser autofocus, dual video recording with 4K video at 60fps for all cameras, and 8K 30fps video recording for the main camera.

Related Articles

Mobile

Leaked List of Samsung Flagships for 2021: There are surprises

Abraham - 0
The well-known source of leaks Max Weinbach has posted on Twitter the list of Samsung's flagships for the year 2021. The list brings some...
Read more
Apple

What do the letters that Apple chips start with mean?

Abraham - 0
Apple recently released its new M1 chip that is part of its latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. Unlike the Intel chips...
Read more
Latest news

This will be the OnePlus 9 according to renders based on filtered schemes

Abraham - 0
Rumor has it that the new OnePlus 9 family of smartphones will launch in the first quarter of 2021. As we get closer to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©