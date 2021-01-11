The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will support WiFi 6E in the new 6 GHz band

- Advertisement -

Today, many modern smartphones are compatible with WiFi 6, the new protocol for WiFi networks that promises substantial improvements over previous standards. The new technology offers higher performance in high-density environments, supports higher device capacities, improves device battery life, and boasts faster data transfer speeds than its predecessors. However, the technology does not stop and there is already an improvement over this protocol called Wi-Fi 6E. The new version of Wi-Fi promises to be faster and more reliable thanks to its expansion to the 6 GHz frequency band, in addition to the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands that were used until now. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is the first smartphone to support this technology as it comes with the Snapdragon 888 chip, which uses the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 chip with WiFi 6E support. Everything indicates that Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, will also have WiFi 6E support according to the list in the FCC database. Not only has the FCC confirmed that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with S Pen support, it also confirms Wi-Fi 6E compatibility. The FCC seems excited about Wi-Fi 6E support as it includes a 23-page report dedicated solely to the support of the new Wi-Fi standard on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Now, to be able to take advantage of WiFi 6E it is necessary to have a router compatible with this technology and, at the moment, there are few models that incorporate this technology and quite expensive. Nonetheless, Xiaomi has already launched the Mi AX6000 router in China that offers WiFi 6E for just 599 yuan (~ € 75).