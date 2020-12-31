The Samsung Galaxy S21 will share presentation with Pro headphones

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

It seems that Samsung prepares an event for the month of January in which it will announce a good number of devices, among which will be its new high-end smartphones and, also, headphones that will have a really high quality (and they are considered independent, such as the Apple AirPods).

The accessory we are talking about are the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, and they will offer a design that will combine perfectly with the company’s new phone (and, also, with the new version of a smartwatch that the Korean company has in its portfolio). One of the great novelties that you will have these headphones is that their autonomy, one of its key features, will increase by up to 20% compared to its predecessors, so they will be one of the best on the market and will reach 28 hours of use. This would be achieved by including a 61 mAh battery for each sound element and, also, because the one integrated in the carrying case will reach 472 mAh.

The quality of sound of this accessory will also be clearly improved. This is mainly due to the fact that the dimensions of the diaphragms of each loudspeaker will increase to 6.4 millimeters (which represents a significant redesign of the interior space). But the really important thing is that it will include its own driver for the 11 mm bass. Therefore, we must talk about a dual model that will be the best on the market without a doubt.

Noise cancellation will not be lacking in these Samsung headphones

According to the source of the information, this will be a model that will include active noise cancellation (ANC), so everything that happens around you will not affect you at all when listening to music or when enjoying the dialogue of the sensors. The pressure that the new Samsung Galaxy Buds will have in this section will reach 35 dB, so we are talking about a magnificent isolation. Besides, this model will come with interesting use options such as compatibility with Dolby Atmos.

91mobiles

Use and price options

These headphones will be a good option to do sports with them, since among other things they will include waterproof (IPX7) and it does not lack sensors such as an accelerometer to be able to detect movement and if they are being used. In addition, they will include a new function to find the headphones in case of not knowing where they are, of course, they will have touch sensors.

In what has to do with the presentation, it will be held on the same day January 14, which is when the Samsung Galaxy S21 is also expected. There is no specific data on the price that this model will have, but everything indicates that its price rwill wave the 230 euros, so they stay in line with what high-end standalone Bluetooth headphones cost.

>