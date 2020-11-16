MobileAndroidTech News

The Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy Note 5 are updated again five years after their launch

By Brian Adam
The Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy Note 5 are updated again five years after their launch

Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy Note 5 are updated again five years after their launch

Weeks ago we saw Samsung update the Galaxy S7 … four years after it was launched. And if this time could seem excessive, now it is the Samsung Galaxy S6 (includes the S6 “just”, S6 Edge and S6 Edge +) and the Galaxy Note 5, which again receive a new update. Y it’s been five years since they were released.

A piece of news that can surely surprise many users who did not expect to have to re-update your old terminals that for sure, remain perfectly functional. It must be remembered that for both ranges, the last update arrived back in 2018.

Five years later, they are updated again

Note 5

More than two years without a minimum update and suddenly a new update. In the case of the Galaxy Note 5, a model that was not officially sold in Spain, patch arrives with firmware version N920SKSS2DTJ2 and the deployment has started in South Korea, the terminal’s country of origin.

In the Galaxy S6 range, which includes the Galaxy S6, S6 Edge and S6 Edge +, the firmware version G92 * FXXS6ETI6 has started to be rolled out. A family that stayed with Android Nougat as the operating system.

The Galaxy Note 5 is currently with the August 2018 security patch, while the S6 range has the June 2018 security patch. And as you might expect, this new update does not provide an Android version change or new additions.

Galaxynote526galaxys6update5962171164060672631

Only one mention is made in the change log improved safety and optimization of operation of the system. And it is most likely that they have been deployed to correct and cover any security breach discovered.

Hopefully the new security update gradually arrive at the markets in which both phones have been on sale officially. If you have a Samsung Galaxy S6 in any of its variants or a Galaxy Note 5, you can check your phone’s updates to see if it is available.

Via | Tizenhelp

