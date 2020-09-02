Tech NewsMobile

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 arrives in Spain: hardware, price and availability

By Brian Adam
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Arrives In Spain: Hardware,

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

It did not have the prominence that many expected during Samsung’s Unpacked last August, with a more than discreet presence although showing some of the most important changes of the new generation. Between them, a better camera, with a module whose design is inspired by that of the Galaxy Note 20, and a much larger exterior screen that takes up the entire front of the new phone.

New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.
New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

For the rest, this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 proves that Koreans have learned a lot from that stormy launch of the first Fold in 2019 and that now there have been no failures or problems. So much so that this new device with a folding screen is now available in Spain. But let’s go with its hardware.

A top of the range in every rule

We stand before a device that has two huge screens. A 6.2-inch Super AMOLED exterior, HDR + 10 and resolution 2,260×816 pixels, and another interior that is the folding one and that can reach 7.6 with a resolution of 2,208×1,768, compatibility with HDR + 10 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. In size, we are looking at the same thing offered by a small tablet like the one Apple has, an iPad mini that has a 7.9-inch panel with a similar format and 4: 3 aspect ratio.

New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.
New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

As far as processor is concerned, we are facing a Qualcomm SoC, specifically a Snapdragon 865+, which is accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 256 internal storage that we can expand through a microSD card. The cameras, as we warned you before, have also undergone improvements and that is why this Galaxy Z Fold 2 has three sensors of 12MP each, with wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle and tele functions for zoom tasks. It is not the best that Samsung mounts on a smartphone, but we already advance that its results are more than satisfactory. Of course, for the front, we will have a 10MP camera for selfies that is placed on the screen with the typical water drop effect.

New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.
New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The battery of this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is 4,500 mAh., Compatible with fast charging of 25W and wireless of 11W, Android 10 installation with One UI 2.0, wifi, bluetooth 5, GPS, USB-C charging connector and color purchase options Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black. Its price has been officially set at 2,009 euros.

>

