The Seagate Backup Plus 6 TB external hard drive and USB hub is cheaper than ever at Amazon

If you have a shortage of storage space and USB ports on your computer, with this external hard drive you can kill two birds with one stone and, in addition, at an all-time low price on Amazon: the Seagate Backup Plus Hub from 6 TB is reduced to 111.30 euros.

Buy Seagate Backup Plus Hub 6 TB external hard drive at the best price

The recommended selling price of the Seagate Backup Plus external hard drive with 6 TB of internal storage and USB hub function has been around 150 euros for many months , although lately it has dropped to more or less stable at 120 euros. However, it has never been as cheap as it is now on Amazon: 111.30 euros . The offer is also available on MediaMarkt.

Seagate Backup Plus Hub, 6TB, External HDD Hard Drive, USB 3.0 for Desktop, Workstation, PC and Mac, 2 USB Ports, 2 Month Adobe CC Photography Subscription (STEL6000200)

This external hard drive, due to its size and format, is designed to be placed on a desk or table and not moved regularly . The reason is that it requires plug-in power to work, the energy from the USB of the equipment to which it is connected is not enough, so it is not portable like other proposals of the brand. Its weight is 1.06 kg

It has 6 TB of internal storage and a data transfer speed of around 180 MB per second, according to the manufacturer. It uses the USB 3.0 standard for connection to computers , although it is backward compatible with somewhat older computers that work with USB 2.0, but its transfer speed will be lower.

One of its most interesting and useful features is that it works as a USB hub, so if we have a shortage of ports on the computer or they are not easy to access, the hard drive has two USB 3.1 sockets on the front for the connecting other storage units or recharging devices.