The secession of Seamus Woulfe has been ruled out by the Government

The secession of Seamus Woulfe has been ruled out by the Government
The Secession Of Seamus Woulfe Has Been Ruled Out By

The opposition may have tabled a resignation resolution but it is now more likely than not that it will be left to the legal system to resolve the dispute over the judge.

The secession of Seamus Woulfe has been ruled out by the Government

The Taoiseach told the Dáil in the evening that the Government does not intend to take any action to dismiss Judge Seamus Woulfe from the Supreme Court.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was up to the Oireachtas to decide if others wanted to take action against Woulfe.

The opposition may have tabled a resignation resolution but it is now more likely than not that the dispute over the judge will be left to the legal system to resolve.

There is an unprecedented crisis in the Supreme Court because Judge Seamus Woulfe refused to resign in that court, although Chief Justice Frank Clarke suggested that he should do so because of the way he dealt with controversy that followed the. golf dinner at which he was present.

Woulfe informed Chief Justice Frank Clarke that he would not be resigning.

Judge Seamus Woulfe was among 80 people having dinner at the Station House hotel in Clifden in August, at a time when Covid-19 instructions were in place about meetings.

In its report on the controversy, Judge Susan Denham ruled that it would be “excessive” and unfair for Seamus Woulfe to resign as a Supreme Court judge because he attended the controversial dinner of the Oireachtas Golf Association.

