The second-generation AirPods Pro will come out in the first half …

According to a media report Taiwan Digitimes, the second generation AirPods Pro would see the light in the first half of this year. The information was from an unidentified source that it was seen in a report from a flash memory vendor called Winbond.

Everything indicates that in 2021 we will see the second generation of the AirPods Pro

This rumor is already sounding too loud as, a few weeks ago, the Japanese blog Mac Otakara claimed that the new AirPods Pro and a third-generation iPhone SE will be released. Added to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg who has reported that Apple’s wireless headphones will be more compact. The design could be very similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds or Google’s Pixel Buds.

Digitimes reports the following:

Winbond is among the NOR flash providers for Apple’s next-generation AirPods Pro, slated to launch late in the first half of this year (…). It will run its production lines for a period of 6 months at almost full capacity.

A renewed design that could be accompanied by other simpler AirPods

The first generation AirPods Pro was surprising, as they were based on the design of the original AirPods albeit in a more compact size and with more functions. Its on-ear design has three interchangeable tip sizes along with a shorter stem underneath. What caught my eye was the active noise cancellation, better sound quality and resistance to water and sweat.

Given the rumors of new improvements in noise cancellation and design, the second generation AirPods Pro could be accompanied by the third generation AirPods. It is rumored that the design of the latter would be the current one of the Pro but without the active noise cancellation. Pricing would be competitive at $ 159 with a traditional charging case. Also, another $ 199 price is rumored with wireless charging case.