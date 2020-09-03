The secret of the ‘extremely sticky’ glue in the bee’s legs

Tokyo: Inspired by the feet of the common domestic bee, Japanese scientists have developed a glue that, in addition to being very inexpensive, has great adhesive ability and can be used over and over again.

The team of experts from various universities in Japan was looking for a new type of material that has a very high adhesion capacity. Since house flies sit very comfortably on any surface and do not fall, they decided to learn this secret.

When the ‘legs’ of the bee were observed with a powerful electron microscope, it was found that they had fine data-like structures.

It should be noted that no matter how smooth and smooth the surface, there must be very short and microscopic bumps on it which are neither visible to the naked eye nor can man feel them.

However, for small mini-flies, these bumps act as a support and the ‘figures’ on their legs bind these bumps and thus a fly can easily freeze on any kind of surface, even if it is crooked. , Why not be inverted and smooth.

After discovering this secret, these scientists made similar microscopic figures on the edges of the fine fibers of ordinary nylon.

During the experiments, a silicon wafer weighing 52.8 grams was easily hung with the help of such a thin fiber. This means that if 756 such fibers are woven into a small area of ​​just 1.3 square inches (9 square centimeters), they will be able to easily handle an object weighing up to 60 kilograms.

Any such strip would be like a tape but unlike ordinary tape, it could be used thousands of times. Experts who invented it say that in the future, such ‘sticky belts’ will be made for robots. However, they will be developed later for other purposes.

