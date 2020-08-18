The Secure Folder reappears in the latest version of Google Files: so you can keep your files safe

You may have heard of Google Files on occasion. It is an application, not just an explorer, that allows us to free up space on the mobile and does so by offering different alternatives: we can gain a few gigabytes of capacity deleting junk files, looking for duplicates or deleting applications that we do not use.

An application that makes us dispense with third-party tools, some of the dubious reliability and which is also free. We can download it from Google Play Store and now, in the latest version that can be downloaded within the Beta program recovers a basic function for some such as the “Secure Folder”.

Using the Secure Folder

Because Google Files is also a file explorer, we can use your options to browse all the content on our phone. If we install version 1.0.323 Files from Google, the beta version, we will also see, on the main screen, the “Secure Folder”.

A function that allows us to add all kinds of content to it, which will be accessible under a password that only we will know. Safe from prying eyes, since when dragging content to this folder it also disappears from the rest of the browsers that we may have installed.

We look at the bottom, in the tab “To explore” of the three we see. It is central. If we press it we see that one of the links is the one that corresponds to the “Secure Folder”. Activating it is very simple and it only requires typing a four-digit pin that we will decide and then confirm it. This will be the key to access our files.

With the 4-digit PIN code, we can protect any file that we do not want to be exposed. This PIN will be requested by the mobile either to add content or to enter the “Secure Folder”.

Adding content is as easy as navigating the browser and selecting any item. We tap on the three menu buttons in the upper area and select “Move to safe folder”. The system asks us to verify the PIN before adding content.

To see the added files you just have to click on “Secure folder”, type the PIN and thus access the protected documents. Be careful with deleting the application or documents because these would totally disappear from the phone

Files by Google: Free up space on your phone Developer: Google LLC

Download it at Google play

Price: Free

Category: Tools

Track | Android Police