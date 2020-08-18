Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle

The Secure Folder reappears in the latest version of Google Files: so you can keep your files safe

By Brian Adam
0
0
The Secure Folder reappears in the latest version of Google Files: so you can keep your files safe
The Secure Folder Reappears In The Latest Version Of Google

Must Read

Apps

Google Assistant launches ‘Family Bell’ ads and sends voice messages to a specific speaker

Brian Adam - 0
He Google Assistant It is preparing for the new normality of back to school, wherein many areas of the world distance classes are going...
Read more
Apps

Spotify, the CEO: “You can’t make records every three or four years”, artists in revolt

Brian Adam - 0
Storm on the CEO of SpotifyDaniel Ek, who was interviewed by Music Ally, spoke about the situation on the music market, attracting quite a...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Windows 10, new Start menu: here’s how to activate it immediately

Brian Adam - 0
Following the first signs of a few weeks ago, we return to the topic of new Windows 10 Start menu, expected by many users....
Read more
Space tech

Space tourist travel: will be available soon (for those who can afford it)

Brian Adam - 0
On 31 October 2014 the first flight test of a very particular aircraft was carried out: the spaceplane. The aircraft is designed for fly...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Secure Folder reappears in the latest version of Google Files: so you can keep your files safe

You may have heard of Google Files on occasion. It is an application, not just an explorer, that allows us to free up space on the mobile and does so by offering different alternatives: we can gain a few gigabytes of capacity deleting junk files, looking for duplicates or deleting applications that we do not use.

An application that makes us dispense with third-party tools, some of the dubious reliability and which is also free. We can download it from Google Play Store and now, in the latest version that can be downloaded within the Beta program recovers a basic function for some such as the “Secure Folder”.

Using the Secure Folder

Files 1 Copy

Because Google Files is also a file explorer, we can use your options to browse all the content on our phone. If we install version 1.0.323 Files from Google, the beta version, we will also see, on the main screen, the “Secure Folder”.

A function that allows us to add all kinds of content to it, which will be accessible under a password that only we will know. Safe from prying eyes, since when dragging content to this folder it also disappears from the rest of the browsers that we may have installed.

Steps

We look at the bottom, in the tab “To explore” of the three we see. It is central. If we press it we see that one of the links is the one that corresponds to the “Secure Folder”. Activating it is very simple and it only requires typing a four-digit pin that we will decide and then confirm it. This will be the key to access our files.

With the 4-digit PIN code, we can protect any file that we do not want to be exposed. This PIN will be requested by the mobile either to add content or to enter the “Secure Folder”.

Files 2 Copy

Adding content is as easy as navigating the browser and selecting any item. We tap on the three menu buttons in the upper area and select “Move to safe folder”. The system asks us to verify the PIN before adding content.

Files 3 Copy

To see the added files you just have to click on “Secure folder”, type the PIN and thus access the protected documents. Be careful with deleting the application or documents because these would totally disappear from the phone

Files by Google: Free up space on your phone

  • Developer: Google LLC
  • Download it at Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Tools

Track | Android Police

Related Articles

Apps

Google Assistant launches ‘Family Bell’ ads and sends voice messages to a specific speaker

Brian Adam - 0
He Google Assistant It is preparing for the new normality of back to school, wherein many areas of the world distance classes are going...
Read more
Apps

Spotify, the CEO: “You can’t make records every three or four years”, artists in revolt

Brian Adam - 0
Storm on the CEO of SpotifyDaniel Ek, who was interviewed by Music Ally, spoke about the situation on the music market, attracting quite a...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Windows 10, new Start menu: here’s how to activate it immediately

Brian Adam - 0
Following the first signs of a few weeks ago, we return to the topic of new Windows 10 Start menu, expected by many users....
Read more
Space tech

Space tourist travel: will be available soon (for those who can afford it)

Brian Adam - 0
On 31 October 2014 the first flight test of a very particular aircraft was carried out: the spaceplane. The aircraft is designed for fly...
Read more
Tech News

Google in one fell swoop announced three new smartphones: Pixel 4a, 4a 5G and Pixel 5

Brian Adam - 0
After the latest price leaks and technical data sheet of Google Pixel 4a appeared yesterday, today 3 August 2020 Google has presented not only...
Read more
Apple

Do you know how iOS 14 will protect the health of your ears when you use Airpods?

Brian Adam - 0
Surely it has ever happened to you that you are sitting quietly in the living room and your daughter arrives with the Airpods set...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©