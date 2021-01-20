The series “Ted Lasso” is nominated for the Critics Choice Awards

- Advertisement -

The success of the comedy series AppleTV+ Ted lasso has obtained three nominations in various categories in the 26th edition of the Critics Choice Awards.

This is how the news was released:

“The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards unveiled the nominees for its series on Monday, with Netflix’s Ozark and The Crown leading the pack with six nominations each.

The nominees for the films and the format of the ceremony will be revealed on February 8. Winners will be announced at 7 pm on March 7 on the CW, and Taye Diggs will return as host for the third time. “

The program of AppleTV + Ted lasso It was the only title on the platform that got nominations. Was nominated in the category of Best Comedy, while Jason Sudeikis received a nomination for ‘Best Actor in a Comedy Series’ for his role as Lasso. Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca) was also nominated for her role in the category ‘Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series’.

The series follows a naive American football coach (Jason Sudeikis) who decides to try his luck at an English football club, but his inexperience arouses suspicion and disdain among players and fans.

Production on the second season of Ted Lasso officially began last week.

“Ted Lasso quickly became one of the most prominent series of AppleTV + last year, and everyone was waiting for them to get to work on the second season. LAppleTV’s account on Twitter has already announced that the production of the second season of the program has officially started ”.

Recent reports indicate that the show is planned for three seasons, and that the third season could well be the last. Creator Bill Lawrence stated in an interview that Sudeikis was planning the show as a “three-season show only.”

Natalia Marcos wrote for the newspaper El País.

“Jason Sudeikis is perfect (…) He is usually very funny (…) A wonderfully entertaining and surprisingly careful comedy” Kristen Baldwin: Entertainment Weekly

We will look forward to the second season of this successful series so that it continues to fill us with joy and optimism.