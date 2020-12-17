The Seven Big Questions About Coronavirus Vaccines Explained (Clear X # 120)

- Advertisement -

At last, After a year full of uncertainties, unknowns and doubts, the arrival of vaccines against the coronavirus is good news on one issue, that of the pandemic, in which we don’t have too many. However, it is not without controversy. While Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, announces that Europe will begin to vaccinate on December 27, there are many questions on the table.

What is that mRNA? It is safe? How is it possible that it has developed so fast? How long does immunity last? What side effects can they generate? What happens to people who have already overcome the disease? How will you get vaccinated in Spain? What will happen after the vaccine? And many more: for some we have an answer, for others we are looking for it.

In the latest episode of Clear the X, we review the big questions around coronavirus vaccines from their conception until they become a regular part of our daily lives. For this, we have Javier Jiménez (@dronte), science editor of EuroXliveand Santi Araújo (@santiaraujo), producer of the show and master of ceremonies.

More than 200 vaccines in full development and many questions on the table

Markus Spiske

People often speak of “the vaccine” of the coronavirus, thus in the singular. But obviously it is pure rhetoric. As we investigate, we see that beyond the Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford vaccine; beyond that of Janssen, Russian Sputnik and Chinese vaccines there are, as of today, 273 vaccine projects underway. Of those 58 of them are in full clinical trials and seven have been approved.

We are facing a “scientific feat” that, without a doubt, will go down in the annals of the History of Science and yet (or precisely because of that), now that the vaccine has become a reality, public opinion he is torn between excitement, relief, and disbelief. Thus, it is important to face the debate head-on and expose with light and stenographers what we know about vaccines and what we still have to know.

Every week a new chapter

Thanks for joining us!