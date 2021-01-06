The Shocking Billion Dollar Fortune at Stake if Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Divorce

- Advertisement -

The rumors continue to grow and the divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would be practically a given. The famous have been separated for a few months, they do not wear their engagement rings and even the site Page Six, noted that Kim has already hired Laura Wasser, a lawyer who has represented celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, and Britney Spears, in their respective separations.

The 43-year-old rapper spent the end of the year parties at his Wyoming ranch, in what would have been a request from Kardashian to distance himself. and start preparing for the divorce proceedings.

Kim would have had enough this year after several scandals by the singer, with his attempt to run for president, at a rally humiliated and exhibited her by revealing that she had in mind abort the couple’s first daughter, North, al validate your political position on abortion.

West’s erratic behavior that led to his diagnosis of bipolar disorder. In his first campaign act, in Charleston, North Carolina, he looked more erratic than usual. He appeared before the public with a bulletproof vest that had the legend “Security” and a 2020 shaved on his head.

With increasingly strange behavior, the musician accused his wife and her mother of wanting to lock him up in a madhouse, in what he considered an act of racism. Then, Kim requested understanding for her husband, explaining his psychological condition, however, she would no longer be willing to put up with West’s behavior.

In April, Kanye was the focus of attention after the magazine Forbes dedicate an article to advertise his new status as a billionaire (billionaire), with an estimated fortune of 1.3 billion dollars.

The publication would have arisen from a complaint by the artist himself about not being considered on the magazine’s list of billionaires, so he would be in charge of delivering his financial information to calculate his earnings.

However, after the magazine’s estimate, West lashed out at the economic magazine and reproached them that “they are not a billion. They are 3.3 billion (the ones I have), nobody in Forbes knows how to count ”, reproached the author of the publication.

And it is that his forays into the world of fashion with Yeezy LLC, Yeezy Apparel LLC and Yeezy Footwear LLC would have reported 50 million dollars each, and with its collaboration agreements with Adidas and Nike, it would have pocketed between 30 and 75 million, according to the New York Post newspaper. The musician also has stakes in a number of other companies, including eight that have generated more than $ 5 million in profits each in the last year.

However, the expert in economics, defended its estimate based on the data provided by the artist when considering not only earnings, but also debts and lack of liquidity in assets, among other aspects.

“West’s aggressive $ 3 billion self-assessment is clearly based on the idea that the business is infinitely portable. It is not, ”the publication appealed.

On June 30, Kanye West proudly announced on his Twitter profile that his wife, TV star, Kim Kardashian, had surpassed the billion mark dollars of earnings.

“I am tremendously proud of my precious wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire. You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God shines on you and our family. I felt so blessed by life. We love you ”, he wrote on June 30 next to a photo of tomatoes and roses, in a message that accumulates almost 150,000 likes.

However, Forbes He lowered the estimates of the couple again and emphasized that they are not so billionaires.

The news jumped because The 39-year-old star sold a part of her beauty line, called KKW, to one of the most powerful multinationals in the industry, Coty.

Kardashian announced at the end of June that she had signed an agreement whereby He sold a 20% stake in his company to this company for 200 million dollars, more than 178 million euros, Which meant that the brand, which he created just four years ago, is already valued at about $ 1 billion, more than 890 million euros. In addition, the businesswoman and Coty will not only make makeup, as they have been before, but will also develop nail or hair lines, hitherto unexplored.

But one thing is the brand and its valuation and quite another is the possible fortune that Kardashian may have. Forbes He specified that the brand may touch a billion dollars but in the third fiscal quarter of 2021, not at this time.

Further, Kim owns 72% of the shares of the same, not the 80% left after selling 20% ​​to Coty. It is his mother and manager, Kris Jenner, who has 8% of it, so it seems logical that the fortune of the all-powerful clan hierarch will also grow, thanks to the agreements and sales that Coty will provide.

It has been estimated that Thanks to a prenuptial agreement from the couple, the socialite will receive a million dollars for each year of marriage up to a ceiling of $ 10 million.

The mansion the couple owns in Bel Air, as well as all the gifts and jewelry that the singer gave the businesswoman during their marriage also sand she would keep them.

All the profits that Kardashian generates from her businesses will not be divided between the spouses.

West named Kardashian on one of his life insurance policies, valued at $ 20 million, as a lifetime beneficiaryeven if they get separated.

The couple did not create agreements regarding the custody of their children despite the fact that they already had a daughter, North, when they consummated their marriage, it is not clear that with three more children the sum will change.

