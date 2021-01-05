The simple houses where Luis Miguel lived before his mansion in Acapulco: far from the luxuries but surrounded by friends

- Advertisement -

The euphoria of knowing the hidden details of the life of Luis Miguel He is always present and knowing the places where “El Sol” grew up causes a stir, so this time, We present the homes that the singer occupied with his family before reaching world fame.

The story of Luis Miguel in Mexico City began in an apartment located on Avenida Insurgentes, very close to Avenida Xola, where one of the most used transports in the capital of the country now crosses: lines 1 and 2 of the Metrobús. This house was presented in the now famous series that Netflix made of the interpreter of When the sun or Mexico heats up on the skin.

The singer lived a year of his fleeting childhood in this central place, until his father Luisito Rey decided to continue with his artistic activities around the world and visit, together with his family, several countries until they returned to the then Federal District to fully promote Micky’s career, as Luis Miguel is also known.

The second home that “El Sol” occupied in the country’s capital is still located in a private one in San Bernabé, in San Jerónimo Lídice, where he shared his childhood with other children, children of Mexican personalities and who today enjoy their own fame, such as Héctor Suárez Gomís, Roberto Palazuelos and Leonardo García.

In this residential area he came to live with his family at age 10, fleeing the debts accumulated by his father, Luisito Rey, who owed large amounts of money to his artistic promoter, the businessman Juan Pascual, who practically took over the Gallego Basteri family when they arrived from Spain in complete ruin, according to the journalist Javier León in his book Luis Miguel, the story.

Luisito Rey used his friendship with Andrés García to get a new home. The actor did not uncool his acquaintances and lent them a house of his own, located at number 20 on the private street of San Bernabé, in San Jerónimo.

“I remember a lot, more at that time when we were neighbors, that Micky sang all the time and sang wonderful. I told Luisito, who was acting like the asshole ”, Andrés García recalled in the interviews he had with Javier León.

Thus, during the time it took for his father to convince himself of his son’s talent as a singer, Luis Miguel had some common childhood years, like any other child: with friends and street antics.

Among those friends was Leonardo, Andrés García’s eldest son; Roberto Palazuelos, son of lawyer Roberto Palazuelos Rosenzweig, and Héctor Suárez Gomís, son of comic actor Héctor Suárez. They were all neighbors and met in an abandoned house in the area, where they planned their antics, Javier León recounts in his book.

Luis Miguel did not have much time for a normal childhood, because a year after living in that house he began to take off as a child singer.

These are two of the houses that the famous singer occupied in his childhood and that are far from the “paradise” that he inhabited on his days off in Acapulco, Guerrero. where he not only enjoyed the dreamy landscapes, but also parties with friends, girlfriends and lovers.

The imposing mansion was evidenced a few days ago by a group of tiktokers who broke into the luxurious property, located in the Diamond area of ​​the port that reached its greatest splendor in the last century.

The videos were shared from hugo_gzbn’s account on TikTok, where they have soon become viral thanks to the character and intimacy they show.

In the images you can see the pool deteriorated over the years, which could have been a tennis court, wide spiral-shaped stairs, an elevator and even a room already in ruins.

Luis Miguel preferred not to return to this house because his privacy was exposed when the real estate complexes spread around him and it was for 2013 when he managed to sell it for 106 million pesos.

