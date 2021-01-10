The sixth generation of the iPad is expected to come out in March …

- Advertisement -

We have been talking all the past year about possible Apple launches for 2021. Aside from the expected missing Mac models with M1, we are also talking about a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. However, it will not come just because apparently we will see a new iPad Mini installment in March. It will be the sixth generation.

The iPad Mini is fireproof and in March we could see its sixth installment with slimmer bezels

When the whole world is waiting for more information to be known about the new iPad Pro, a surprise in the form of a rumor has stormed the news. From Macrumors they talk about the possibility of the existence of a new iPad Mini for March 2021.

The launch of the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro model was expected in March, but apparently it will not come alone. A new iPad Mini will accompany you. A fireproof that continues to triumph Thanks to its size, it is very suitable for traveling.

That is why I do not know how their regulars will take the rumor that the new iPad Mini will come with an 8.4 inch screen. That is, it gains 0.5 inches. We don’t really think the difference is noticeable, as the new model will bring slimmer bezels just like on the iPad Air 3.

Yes, not everything would be good news, since according to the rumors they have its origin in the supply chain, this iPad Mini would continue to use Touch ID and with a lightning port. We do not understand these decisions very well, since Apple should finally adopt the USB-C standard in each and every one of its devices. It is something the planet would appreciate and not remove chargers on new devices.

We also do not know if this sixth generation iPad Mini will bring mini Led screen, but seeing that the other specifications, I doubt very much that it incorporates it and if it does, I do not know if it would be worth it to spend the money. I’m afraid the price won’t be cheap at all.