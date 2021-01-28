The smartphone market increased in late 2020

- Advertisement -

2020 was difficult, ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. A year in which many companies saw their operations slow down and even paralyze. Phone manufacturers were no exception. However, this has changed, the IDC (International Data Corporation) has announced that the smartphone market registered a positive increase in the fourth quarter.

The report indicates that mobile device providers shipped a total of 385.9 million phones during the last quarter of last year. This represents a fairly positive increase, since in the first three quarters it had decreased by 5.9% compared to 2019.

“There are many elements at play that are driving the recovery of the smartphone market: suppressed demand, continued momentum of supply in 5G, aggressive promotions and the popularity of low to medium price phones,” said Nabila Popal, director of research. of IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers.

Similarly, it adds that providers are better prepared to face a second lockdown caused by the pandemic. Even this situation benefits them in a certain part, because people spend less in other areas and the most viable option for training is a smartphone.

Apple tops smartphone shipping list

The apple company ranked fourth with 41.6 million iPhones shipped in the third quarter of 2020. It was even surpassed by Xioami with 46.5 million devices shipped.

However, their performance improved considerably, moving from fourth to first in the IDC top five. The Cupertino company recorded a total of 90.1 million devices shipped, driven by its flagship phone, the iPhone 12. This sum is equivalent to a 23.4% market share and 22.2% year-on-year growth.

Samsung down its position in the shipment of smartphones

The South Korean giant dropped from 1 to 2. The company that had shipped 353.6 million devices dropped to 73.9 million device shipments. This represents a market share of 19.1%, as well as a year-on-year growth of 6.2%.

Xioami ranked third with 43.3 million shipments. Followed by OPPO with 33.8 million devices shipped.

Another that fell in position was Huawei, shipping 32.3 million phones, with a market share of 8.4%. It seems that the sanctions imposed by the United States have caused the downfall of the tech giant.

The data provided by IDC makes clear the importance of this technology in our lives. Despite the hurdles, smartphone vendors are on the mend and device shipments are increasing.

