Tech NewsMobile

The Snapdragon 875 already has a probable presentation date: December 1

By Abraham
0
13
Teknofilo Image 004
Teknofilo Image 004

Must Read

Game Reviews

I Am Dead Review: A delightful journey as a ghost

Brian Adam - 0
After Outer Wilds and What Remains of Edith Finch, Annapurna proposes I Am Dead, an Indie to be experienced with the spirit of a...
Read more
Android

The Nokia 3.1 and 5.1 are updated to Android 10 in a stable way

Brian Adam - 0
The Plus variants of the Nokia 3.1 and 5.1 began updating to Android 10 in May. At the hardware level, they...
Read more
Tech News

Logitech G915 TKL and Pro Wireless Review: quality keyboard and mouse

Brian Adam - 0
Logitech offers two gaming peripherals characterized by a minimal design and a low-latency wireless connection.   Logitech has definitely changed its course in recent years, especially...
Read more
Tech News

Microsoft releases Build 20231 for Windows 10 focused on easing the setup process

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft continues with the route time that it has established in the Insider Program for Windows 10 and now it is up to the...
Read more
Abraham

As every year at this time, Qualcomm is preparing to announce its new flagship chip, which this time will be the Snapdragon 875. The company has begun to send invitations to the Qualcomm Tech Summit that will take place on December 1, although in them does not explicitly mention the new chip. What is mentioned is “top-tier mobile performance,” which makes it pretty clear that the company will introduce the next Snapdragon flagship. Qualcomm has not yet confirmed the new name of the chipset, but we can assume it will be called the Snapdragon 875 for now. The Snapdragon 875 is expected to be the brand’s fastest, most energy-efficient and powerful 5G processor. Also, as on previous occasions, it is expected that the next Samsung Galaxy S series will incorporate this processor when it is announced sometime in February 2021. Rumors also suggest that the Snapdragon 875 processor will arrive with a “lite” version that will allow Manufacturers include a very powerful processor in their mid-range smartphones. We can wait for the confirmation of the lite version at the same launch event. Due to the current coronavirus situation around the world, this time the company will hold a virtual launch event.

Related Articles

Android

The Nokia 3.1 and 5.1 are updated to Android 10 in a stable way

Brian Adam - 0
The Plus variants of the Nokia 3.1 and 5.1 began updating to Android 10 in May. At the hardware level, they...
Read more
Latest news

Apple sues recycling partner for reselling 100,000 iPhones, iPads and Apple Watch

Abraham - 0
Apple has sued a former recycling partner, GEEP Canada, for reselling at least 103,845 iPhones, iPads and Apple Watch that they were supposed to...
Read more
Android

MIUI 12 stable begins to reach more Xiaomi phones, including the Mi 9 Lite and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Abraham - 0
If you have a Xiaomi mobile phone, MIUI 12 may be coming to you : the stable update schedule continues with a good number of phones involved . Go checking...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©