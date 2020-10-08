The Snapdragon 875 already has a probable presentation date: December 1

As every year at this time, Qualcomm is preparing to announce its new flagship chip, which this time will be the Snapdragon 875. The company has begun to send invitations to the Qualcomm Tech Summit that will take place on December 1, although in them does not explicitly mention the new chip. What is mentioned is “top-tier mobile performance,” which makes it pretty clear that the company will introduce the next Snapdragon flagship. Qualcomm has not yet confirmed the new name of the chipset, but we can assume it will be called the Snapdragon 875 for now. The Snapdragon 875 is expected to be the brand’s fastest, most energy-efficient and powerful 5G processor. Also, as on previous occasions, it is expected that the next Samsung Galaxy S series will incorporate this processor when it is announced sometime in February 2021. Rumors also suggest that the Snapdragon 875 processor will arrive with a “lite” version that will allow Manufacturers include a very powerful processor in their mid-range smartphones. We can wait for the confirmation of the lite version at the same launch event. Due to the current coronavirus situation around the world, this time the company will hold a virtual launch event.