The Snapdragon 888 is official and it is confirmed that we will see it on board the Xiaomi Mi 11

We have finally entered Chapter 12 of the 2020 season, the season finale, and with it comes the appointment to which Qualcomm has us accustomed for many years. The month starts and the new Snapdragon processor is presented that arrives to lead the catalog. No, it is not finally called Snapdragon 875 as it had been leaking. The new processor is the Snapdragon 888.

Although tomorrow will be the day that Qualcomm allows to raise the hood of its new creature to observe each of the parts of its engine, the North American firm has slipped some information about what we are going to find on board its Snapdragon 888. And one of The most striking comes from the hand of another brand, since Xiaomi has made a double officialization: The Xiaomi Mi 11 exists and it will arrive with the Snapdragon 888 as the brain.

Unleashed power at the service of an already official Xiaomi Mi 11

Qualcomm tells us several things about its Snapdragon 888 before releasing the full list of technical specifications. We know, for example, that the new processor redesigns the artificial intelligence engine and that your new Spectra can reach up to 26 TOPS per second. In addition, the AI ​​becomes more powerful even with the power saving mode activated. We will also have 5G SA and NSA compatible with DSS in addition to channel aggregation.

In games, the Snapdragon 888 will be able to render graphics at 144 frames per second and in photography, 12 megapixel images can be captured at 120 frames per second. And all this power will be at the service of the Xiaomi Mi 11 when the phone is launched, something that is expected for the first bars of next year 2021.

144fps in graphics, 4K at 120fps in video at the service of the Mi 11

Some previous leaks have offered us more complete features on this future Xiaomi Mi 11, although for now only its name and processor are official. They say that, at least the Pro version, it will arrive with a QHD + screen, thus raising the bar of previous generations that bet on FullHD +, and which will also have a screen with 120Hz refresh rate.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

The front camera will continue to be located inside the screen and the perforation will remain in the upper left part of the screen. Furthermore, the internal battery, whose capacity for now remains in the shadows, is expected to arrive with 120W fast charge, a load that has been discussed for months and that Xiaomi made official in its latest Mi 10 Ultra for China.

Other somewhat less precise data speak of models with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space, we do not know if the basic models or superior options, and that in the cameras we would find 32 megapixels for selfies and a quadruple equipment for the rear with 108 megapixels, 13 megapixels, 5 megapixels and 2 megapixels. We will know all this with greater precision when the date of presentation approaches, still unknown, approaches because the leaks will be accentuated. For now, name and processor confirmed: Xiaomi Mi 11 with the Snapdragon 888.