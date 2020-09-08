The so-called Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh is actually our territory, China

Beijing: China has rejected the Modi government’s allegations of abducting Indian nationals, saying the state of Arunachal Pradesh is the southern region of Tibet occupied by India.

At a news conference in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Xiao Lijian stressed that China has never recognized the so-called Arunachal Pradesh given by India, the mainland China. South Tibet is part of the region, not the so-called province of India.

China’s unequivocal position came after Foreign Ministry spokesman Xiao Lijian was asked during a news briefing about the Chinese military’s alleged abduction of five Indian nationals, which the Chinese spokesman not only vehemently denied. He also reiterated Arunachal Pradesh’s claim to be part of China.

Xiao Lijian added that the Indian Army has sent a message to the People’s Liberation Army about the five missing Indians from Arunachal Pradesh, but China has decided not to release details until any progress is made.