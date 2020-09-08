Latest news

The so-called Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh is actually our territory, China

By Brian Adam
0
0
Arunachal Pradesh has never been recognized as Indian territory: Foreign Ministry spokesman (Photo: File)
The So Called Indian State Of Arunachal Pradesh Is Actually Our

Must Read

Microsoft

Intel Evo and Tiger Lake CPU: what is the new certification and what is it for

Brian Adam - 0
Intel Evo is a logo created to make it easier to choose a notebook, certifying some aspects of the user experience. If it were a...
Read more
Tech News

Huawei, CEO convinced: “HarmonyOS is now close to the level of Android”

Brian Adam - 0
Despite the latest restrictions implemented by the Trump administration, Consumer BG Huawei CEO Yu Chengdong is convinced that the new HarmonyOS (or Hongmeng in...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi launches a new smart plug and the Redmi Smart Band

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has launched several versions of smart plugs throughout its history. The Smart Socket is one of their most popular smart products thanks to...
Read more
Google

Google Maps will allow you to pay for parking in your city, how?

Brian Adam - 0
Every day that Google Maps gets into a new car thanks to which we can carry out almost anything. If originally it started as...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Arunachal Pradesh has never been recognized as Indian territory: Foreign Ministry spokesman (Photo: File)

Beijing: China has rejected the Modi government’s allegations of abducting Indian nationals, saying the state of Arunachal Pradesh is the southern region of Tibet occupied by India.

At a news conference in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Xiao Lijian stressed that China has never recognized the so-called Arunachal Pradesh given by India, the mainland China. South Tibet is part of the region, not the so-called province of India.

China’s unequivocal position came after Foreign Ministry spokesman Xiao Lijian was asked during a news briefing about the Chinese military’s alleged abduction of five Indian nationals, which the Chinese spokesman not only vehemently denied. He also reiterated Arunachal Pradesh’s claim to be part of China.

Xiao Lijian added that the Indian Army has sent a message to the People’s Liberation Army about the five missing Indians from Arunachal Pradesh, but China has decided not to release details until any progress is made.

Related Articles

Latest news

Houthis claim drone strikes on Saudi airport

Brian Adam - 0
Cairo: Yemen's Houthi group has claimed responsibility for a series of drone strikes on Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport. In a tweet on Tuesday, Houthi...
Read more
Latest news

Somalia A suicide car bomber killed five soldiers at a military base

Brian Adam - 0
Mogadishu: A suicide bomber struck a military base in Somalia, killing five soldiers and wounding one. A suicide bomber blew himself up in a...
Read more
Latest news

307 new Covid-19 cases, one deceased

Brian Adam - 0
The Department of Health announced this afternoon that there have been an additional 307 cases of Covid-19 disease in the State since yesterday and...
Read more
Latest news

The first gay kiss, Stephen Fry’s visit and the adventures of Tadhg – celebrating 25 years of Ros na Rún

Brian Adam - 0
TG4 will begin tonight with a special series of programs celebrating the 25th anniversary of Ros na Rún, the Gaeltacht soap opera ...
Read more
Latest news

“Debenhams workers are being treated disrespectfully”

Brian Adam - 0
Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the former Debenhams workers are being treated with contempt in this country and that it is unacceptable. Earlier today,...
Read more
Latest news

The green turn of the oil companies already has financial justification

Brian Adam - 0
The CEO of BP, Bernard Looney, recently pledged to multiply by 10, by 2030, the 500 million dollars that he invests each year...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©