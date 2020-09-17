The social ties of the gorillas are incredibly similar to those of humans

According to new research published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, gorillas who live within very large groups they may have multiple friends to choose from. However, like humans, at some point these creatures reach maximum relationships.

A similar thing could happen in humans: this is known as “Dunbar number“, a numerical quantification of the amount of close relationships (maximum 150) that we humans could undertake in the course of our lives. It is believed that non-human primates support about 50 stable friendships. However, a new study on gorillas in Rwanda finds that beyond a typical group of 12-20 individuals, social lives don’t become more complex.

It is often assumed that the larger a population, the more varied and complex the social life of an animal. Indeed, according to Dunbar’s hypothesis, this is why the brains of primates are so large: we needed more mental power to develop and maintain our ever-growing social circles.

Thus, the experts studied a dozen years of data from 13 gorilla groups in Rwanda, including over 150 individuals. Similar to humans, the study suggests that gorillas have a finite number of close friends that they can manage, maintaining only weak ties with the rest of the group. Also, just like our own species, some gorillas are better at socializing than others. “This adds to a rich body of evidence that shows that, whether you are a human, a gorilla or another type of social animal, not everyone experiences their social ties in the same way.”

Female gorillas have been found to maintain a relatively constant diversity of relationships throughout their life, while males they tended to forge bonds with multiple peers during adolescence. However, as the authors of the document claim, “studies that are based solely on group size as a measure of social complexity may be limited, especially when it comes to understanding the cognitive needs experienced by individuals“.