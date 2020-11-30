The solar neutrino problem and its elegant solution

THE neutrinos have been for a long time mysterious objects. Their charm has been fueled over time thanks to a succession of theories and speculations on their nature and their characteristics: they don’t have a mass, then they have it, then they go faster than light, then they don’t go there, then they are many. different types, then they are one and three (that is, they oscillate, as we shall see).

The history of neutrinos features a series of amazing experiments made inside caves and mines, data that looked like gross errors and twists that, we hope, brighten your next five minutes.

Excursus on the neutrino

To begin with, what is a neutrino? IS an elementary subatomic particle, like the electron or the quark, with a very small mass (for a long time it was thought that it was precisely 0) and charged nothing. The existence of the neutrino was postulated in 1930 by Wolfgang Pauli with the aim of explaining the continuous spectrum of beta decay. There are some three different types: muon neutrinos, tau neutrinos e electronic neutrinos (with their respective antineutrinos). The sun produces a considerable number of the latter type (the electronics) every second, in various nuclear reactions. In particular, the accounts show that they are about 3.7 times 10 ^ 38 every second.

This implies that, if we consider the part of these neutrinos that hits the Earth, every square centimeter of the planet (and therefore also of our body) is crossed, every second, from about one hundred and fifty billion neutrinos. We repeat: every second, in every square centimeter. Let’s get our teeth off immediately: are they harmful?

Interaction of neutrinos with matter

To create biological damage, a particle must interact with matter, such as a DNA molecule, and damage it. If there is no interaction, there can be no harm. Furthermore, the human body possesses a tolerance to these “damages”, an efficient repair system that greatly reduces the likelihood of one ionizing radiation you create, for example, a tumor. But none of this has anything to do with neutrinos.

These have a probability of interaction with matter extremely low, the vast majority of them manage to cross the entire planet without interacting with anything, as if the planet did not exist, let alone our body. This is why there is no “tunnel for neutrinos” (does anyone remember this gaffe?) Connecting the Gran Sasso laboratories to Geneva, neutrinos pass peacefully through matter without almost ever interacting.

It has been calculated that a hypothetical lead wall would be needed often a light year to block half of the neutrinos that pass through it. So all these neutrinos arrive on Earth and, as we have seen, they are practically impossible to detect, but because are we interested in revealing them?

The stellar model

In the golden years of the development of nuclear physics, people began to suspect that the energy coming from the Sun was generated precisely by nuclear reactions, with the absolute protagonist being the nuclear fusion. The reason was soon said: if we took into account only the energy coming from the mass of the Sun, the gravitational energy, this would be enough (before ending) to keep it on only a million years about; but, as we all know, the Sun is almost five billion years old and is expected to last, more or less, as many. It was therefore necessary to think about a source of energy to be combined with gravitational energy and nuclear fusion seemed perfect (even as energy even here on Earth). So a model was studied that was valid not only for the Sun but in general for any star.

Such a model predicted several different nuclear reactions which were divided into two important cycles: the first, called proton proton cycle (pp), involved the fusion of two protons in a helium nucleus (and continued with several other reactions); the second, called the CNO cycle (carbon, nitrogen, oxygen), envisaged various nuclear reactions with these three elements as protagonists in a cyclical manner.

Nothing and no one could confirm that this model was right, and that these two cycles were the actual protagonists of the reactions present inside the Sun or any other star. Sure, it all worked out, but in science there is always an experimental proof (actually more than one). However, in the pp and CNO cycles there were reactions that involved the formation of electronic neutrinos with certain energies. In particular, there were four interesting reactions, each with the production of an electronic neutrino having its own peculiar energy.

Hence the idea: if we had found the electron neutrinos of the expected energy and in the expected number, this would have been a good proof of the goodness of the model. There are two fundamental experiments regarding neutrinos: the one who came up with the idea to reveal them and the one who definitively solved the problem of their “oscillation”.

Experiments in the mines

Ray Davis came up with the idea of ​​exploiting a rare nuclear reaction that happens when an electron neutrino interacts with chlorine 37, giving argon 37 and an electron as reactants. This means that every electron neutrino that interacts produces an atom of argon 37, later it would have been enough to “count” the latter to understand the number of neutrinos that had interacted. Knowing the amount of chlorine available, it was possible to calculate the expected events, i.e. the number of argon atoms 37 that we expected to count to conclude that the model was correct. But how much chlorine was needed for this experiment? A lot, a whole tub with a quantity of chlorine atoms of the order of 10 ^ 30. A whole pool of chlorine to see how many neutrinos? About one a week, or at least that’s what they expected to find.

There was a further problem: the presence of cosmic rays (photons and charged particles from space). And it was a big problem because the method by which argon atoms were counted was heavily influenced by this cosmic radiation. For this reason it was thought to carry out such experiments inside the mines, so that the overlying mountain layer would block any radiation. Any radiation except neutrinos, obviously.

Strange results

After many months of studies (on the other hand with only one neutrino a week!) David realized that the results he was getting were exactly one third of those expected. Two thirds of the neutrinos were missing. The situation was not simple: was the model therefore wrong? Was the experiment wrong? However it was a very complex experiment. A final alternative was that there was a physical reason behind such a result, something related to the nature of electron neutrinos. All the following experiments confirmed Davis’s results: the experiments of the laboratories under the Gran Sasso (Gallex experiment), the experiments of the Sage (Russia), the Kamiokande and Super-kamiokande (in the Japanese Kamiokande mines). In particular, in this last experiment the mine was completely filled with water, with the aim of studying the elastic scattering of the neutrino on the electrons of the water.

It is a rarer event than those previously seen, but if we fill an entire mine with water the amount of possible events becomes large enough to make the acceptable frequency. The mine was then lined with photomultipliers, able to see the Cherenkov photon created by the electron during the interaction with the neutrino.

Meanwhile, as the years go by, the solar model has been greatly refined, managing to explain more and more details of all solar physics. It was therefore increasingly unlikely that it was the cause of such a large error factor in the production of neutrinos. And it could not have been more “fault” of the Davis experiment, as various different experiments, carried out with different methodologies, confirmed the same result: two thirds of the neutrinos were still missing. Evidently, the reason had to be physical.

The decisive experiment: Sudbury Neutrino Observatory

As in the Japanese experiment, also in this case a Canadian mine was filled with water, this time enriched with deuterium (an isotope of hydrogen). An incredibly expensive experiment. But why deuterium? Deuterium has two possible reactions with the neutrino.

One involves the interaction of the electron neutrino, similarly to what occurs in the Super-kamiokande, but the second reaction occurs in neutral current, with the exchange of a z boson.

This means that this second reaction does not require an electron neutrino, a muon or a tau neutrino is equally good. However, remember, the neutrinos generated by the Sun were undoubtedly only electronic. That’s why it was an unexpected twist to observe that while the first reaction confirmed Davis’ results, the second showed all neutrinos expected by the model.

This proved in one fell swoop that stellar patterns were fine and that neutrinos oscillate. Neutrinos that departed from the Sun as electronic oscillate between three different states during their path: an intrinsic feature of the nature of the neutrino. For this reason they (deservedly) won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2015.

An elegant solution to a complex problem.