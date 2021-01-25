The solution to listen to YouTube in the background, without advertising and for free

- Advertisement -

One of the improvements most demanded by YouTube users on mobile devices is the ability to enjoy content in the background. This possibility became a reality, but through a paid service, which left many users looking for alternatives. There are applications that promise this function, but generally they deserve to be root user. However, we have found a mechanism to enjoy YouTube in the background, without ads, without being root and for free.

To do this, we will use an app that we have discussed previously called Kiwi Browser. Through it, we can listen to YouTube playback in the background and also avoid advertising.

YouTube in the background, free and without ads

Listening to YouTube playback in seconds is a possibility that has been available for a few months and that we had already discussed. However, this procedure based on requesting the desktop version of the site from Chrome maintains the advertising. This means that we will have to constantly interact with the device to skip the ads. In that sense, although we are listening to YouTube in the background, the experience is not the best.

However, the method that we will present to you next will kill even the advertising, offering a great YouTube experience in the background. To begin, we must first install the Kiwi Browser application. We discussed this app before and it is strictly necessary due to its ability to support Chrome extensions that we explain here. Following this process, the second step is to install some ad blocker like uBlock.

Now, open YouTube from the browser and just like we do in Chrome, request the desktop version from the menu. Select any video and when you exit the browser, the playback will remain active.

In addition, you will have the playback controls from the notification bar to advance or delay the content.

With this method, your experience consuming YouTube content will improve 100%, avoiding advertising and playing your favorite content in the background.

To get Kiwi Browser, follow this link.

