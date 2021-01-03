The son of “La Güereja” suffered a spectacular accident: this would be the reason

- Advertisement -

The youngest son of actress María Elena Saldaña, known as The güereja, Felipe Marín Saldaña crashed his truck into three parked cars and a post in Lomas de Cocoyoc, in the municipality of Yautepec, Morelos, this Saturday afternoon.

This was announced by the local media Cuautla News, and according to unofficial information, and he 20-year-old young man was driving drunk , for which he allegedly lost control of the truck he was driving at the intersection of Anenecuilco and Circuito del Hombre streets, in the aforementioned subdivision.

It transcends, according to residents of the place, that This would not be the first time that the young man has suffered a vehicular accident, since there have been “at least three”, since approximately three months ago it would also have hit a light pole in the same housing complex.

“This time Felipe Saldaña was injured, so he was transferred to a hospital to be treated, however he will remain as a detainee until responsibilities are defined or, where appropriate, he covers the damages generated against third parties ”, Reported the aforementioned media, however, So far, the actress María Elena Saldaña has not spoken about it in her social networks or in any press release, so the state of his son’s health is unknown.

For its part, and despite the spectacular nature of the accident and the fact that it is the son of the famous comedian, the local authorities have not issued any statement either.

María Elena Saldaña is the mother of two children, María Belén, 23, and Felipe, 20, who are well known within the acting and artistic guildsince their mother often took them to the theater and to the sets recording, where they lived with the cast of their mother’s projects.

It is known that Felipe is a soccer lover, but prefers to stay away from acting, so he will not follow in the footsteps of his famous mother. According to the photos that the actress shares on her social networks you can see that there is great cordiality among the family, and the physical resemblance that the comedian has with her youngest son is remarkable.

For her part, María Belén, the eldest, cannot hide the talent inherited from her mother, since the young woman sings and dances, as has been seen in some publications of The güereja in Instagram.

María Belén was born with Down syndrome, but this has not been a limitation for the young woman who develops in a normal and happy way and could even follow in the footsteps of her mother in the middle of the show.

The comedian, who is currently participating in the play The Comic Quarantine -On pause due to restrictions due to health contingency- He has referred to his children with great pride and emotion, yet he once admitted that he felt fear when she found out about her first pregnancy.

“When I listened to his heart I stayed in shockIt is a joy, a fear, it is a responsibility, it is impressive (…) María Belén is born and they tell me: ‘It seems that your daughter is trisomy 21’, I said (to the doctor): ‘What is that? and he says to me: ‘Syndrome Down‘, but I had time since I started working with her since she was born ”, she told the program’s cameras Today in 2019.

Regarding his son Felipe, he told how was the education he received: “I never told him: ‘Help her (to María Belén), but they always went to karate together, together to swimming, always together so that Felipe would never consider her less”.

The actress has also said that the relationship between the brothers is very strong, however they do not have contact with their father Jorge Alí Marín, because after they separated, he did not take responsibility for them.

Despite decades of experience in theatrical and television comedy, where he has left his mark on the public with his sympathy, The güereja admits that the best role she has ever played is that of motherAlthough it has not been easy, she says she is happy to have two children by her side who fill her with love.

