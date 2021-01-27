The Sony Xperia 10 II is updated to Android 11 in Spain

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Sony Xperia 10 II, or Sony Xperia 10 ‘Mark’ II as it should be pronounced, landed on the market in February of last year as a new mid-line for the Japanese manufacturer. He did it with Android 10 running through his veins But at last it was his turn to take his first great leap, and when the month of January began to line the final stretch, Sony announced that Android 11 arrived.

Along with the update, which was scheduled for the date it has finally arrived, December 2020 security patch is coming, in a update stable, which is reaching both phones at the same time. As always, the update will be gradual, so its distribution will arrive progressively.

Android 11 stable for Sony Xperia 10 II

The Sony Xperia 10 II arrived to be in the middle of the Sony catalog with Android 10 preloaded, months before Android 11 began its deployment, first in the form of betas and then in its final version. Now, after overcoming the barrier that separated 2020 and 2021, the update to Android 11 is already underwayExcellent news for the owners of this smartphone, especially since Sony delivers on its promise.

The update weighs just under 1 GB and comes hand in hand with Android 11 and the December security patch

The update arrives with a size very close to a giga, under the version number 51.1.A.0.485. Along with this update comes the security patch of December 1, so they are updated on security measures. The Japanese company indicates that the notification system is updated incorporating the improvements of Android 11, that it evolves in terms of privacy and that various bug fixes are included (the latter corresponding to the December 2020 security patch).

As always, you can check if the update has arrived from the system settings, in the updates section. The OTA is progressive, so if it hasn’t reached you yet, all you have to do is wait a few days for the update rollout to finish and reach all phones.

Via | The Free Android