MobileAndroidTech News

The Sony Xperia 5 II is officially updated to Android 11

By Brian Adam
0
0
The Sony Xperia 5 II is officially updated to Android 11
The Sony Xperia 5 Ii Is Officially Updated To Android

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The Sony Xperia 5 II is officially updated to Android 11

The Sony Xperia 5 II, or Sony Xperia 5 ‘Mark’ II as it should be pronounced, was one of the last Sony catalog leaders to hit the market. He did it with Android 10 running through his veins But at last it was his turn to make his first big leap, and when the month of January began to line the final stretch, Sony announced that Android 11 arrived.

Along with the update December 2020 security patch is coming, in a update stable, which is reaching both phones at the same time. As always, the update will be gradual, so its distribution will arrive progressively.

Android 11 stable for Sony Xperia 5 II

Sony Xperia 5 Ii Android 11 Ota

The Sony Xperia 5 II is the latest Sony’s high-end of the past 2020 And despite the fact that Android 11 had already been in circulation for a few weeks, the Japanese manufacturer marketed it with Android 10, promising a future update and not too far off in time. Now, after overcoming the barrier that separated 2020 and 2021, the update to Android 11 is already underway, excellent news for owners of this smartphone.

The update weighs just under 1 GB and comes hand in hand with Android 11 and the December security patch

The update arrives with a size of just over 700MB, under the version number 58.1.A.1.178. Along with this update comes the security patch of December 1, so they are updated on security measures. The Japanese company has yet to release the changelog, but Android 11 for Sony includes, among others, major improvements in camera functions in addition to various bug fixes and, of course, the leap forward in the version of the operating system.

As always, you can check if the update has arrived from the system settings, in the updates section. The OTA is progressive, so if it hasn’t reached you yet, all you have to do is wait a few days for the update rollout to finish and reach all phones.

Via | XDA Developers

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

LG considers exiting the smartphone market in 2021

Brian Adam - 0
LG is considering leaving of the smartphone market in 2021 due to the impossibility of not matching the competition, and after losing...
Read more
Tech News

WindTre, the coverage of FTTH fiber in Sicily has been further expanded

Brian Adam - 0
After the announcement of the expansion of the availability of Sky WiFi, an important news also arrives from the WindTre front. The telephone...
Read more
Apps

Facebook improves the description of images for blind people

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook has announced a considerable improvement in the way that people who are blind or visually impaired will be able to know from now...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©