The Sony Xperia 5 II is officially updated to Android 11

The Sony Xperia 5 II, or Sony Xperia 5 ‘Mark’ II as it should be pronounced, was one of the last Sony catalog leaders to hit the market. He did it with Android 10 running through his veins But at last it was his turn to make his first big leap, and when the month of January began to line the final stretch, Sony announced that Android 11 arrived.

Along with the update December 2020 security patch is coming, in a update stable, which is reaching both phones at the same time. As always, the update will be gradual, so its distribution will arrive progressively.

Android 11 stable for Sony Xperia 5 II

The Sony Xperia 5 II is the latest Sony’s high-end of the past 2020 And despite the fact that Android 11 had already been in circulation for a few weeks, the Japanese manufacturer marketed it with Android 10, promising a future update and not too far off in time. Now, after overcoming the barrier that separated 2020 and 2021, the update to Android 11 is already underway, excellent news for owners of this smartphone.

The update weighs just under 1 GB and comes hand in hand with Android 11 and the December security patch

The update arrives with a size of just over 700MB, under the version number 58.1.A.1.178. Along with this update comes the security patch of December 1, so they are updated on security measures. The Japanese company has yet to release the changelog, but Android 11 for Sony includes, among others, major improvements in camera functions in addition to various bug fixes and, of course, the leap forward in the version of the operating system.

As always, you can check if the update has arrived from the system settings, in the updates section. The OTA is progressive, so if it hasn’t reached you yet, all you have to do is wait a few days for the update rollout to finish and reach all phones.

Via | XDA Developers