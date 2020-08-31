The Sony Xperia 5 II sees all its official press images filtered

Sony is preparing behind the scenes for a new smartphone, the Sony Xperia 5 II. Following the line of the previous model inspired by professional cameras (hence the ‘Mark II’ or ‘II’ in the name), the future smartphone would have a photographic set with triple rear camera, compact design and long screen. This is demonstrated by the leaked photographs.

Whenever the presentation date of any important mobile for a brand approaches the progression of leaks usually occurs, both features and photographs. This is the case of the Sony Xperia 5 II: we already had a first look at its design, also some details of its technical sheet. And this Monday has dawned with a complete approach to the mobile. Evan blass has leaked more than twenty press images. With them the future phone has stopped having secrets.

Same camera setup and more compact size

The gallery of images that Evan Blass has shown on Twitter does not leave much room for doubt: the future Sony Xperia 5 II is ready to see the light with a design that follows Sony’s symmetry aesthetic while offering an unobstructed 21: 9 screen, aluminum bodies, double-sided glass and a rear photographic set that mimics that presented by its predecessor, the Sony Xperia 1 II.

The double front speaker will be one of the keys to the Sony Xperia 5 II when it comes to watching movies or starting games. The mobile will have, precisely, a games space with different settings to enhance its operation. And it maintains the usual resistance to dust and water that Sony uses to include in its higher-end phones.

The triple camera continues to be one of the keys to the future new Xperia, as we said. With technology inherited from Sony’s Alpha cameras, the Xperia 5 II has a triple rear camera with the same configuration as the Sony Xperia 1 II: main, wide angle and telephoto, all with 12 megapixels for the size of your images. Furthermore, the Sony Xperia 5 II finishes off the capture setup with a ToF sensor to capture depth.

In terms of key features, the Sony Xperia 5 II will have a Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage with the option to expand it via SD card, it will have a 4,000 mAh battery, 6.1-inch screen with OLED panel and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Always according to the rumors.

Although the leaked features and images will not be official until Sony presents the phone, the date we do know: the brand has scheduled an event on YouTube for September 17.