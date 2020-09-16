The Sony Xperia 5 II with triple rear camera tells us about its design in its first filtered image

Today, Sony has presented its new Xperia 8 Lite in Japan, a mid-range model that, in principle, will remain in the local market, as it already happened with the Xperia 8. However, according to the latest leaks that come from the known leaker Evan blass, everything indicates that the Japanese brand is also preparing a new phone for the global market.

It is the Xperia 5 II, the successor to the Xperia 5 that we met last year. And judging from the image of the new phone Evan Blass has posted, it seems there will be no major changes compared to its predecessorAt least when it comes to its design and the number of rear camera lenses.

Top frame and triple camera

In the same way that the Xperia 1 and Xperia 10, presented at MWC 2019, welcomed their second generation in February of this year with the Xperia 1 II and Xperia 10 II, everything seems to indicate that the Xperia 5, announced at IFA 2019, you will receive your successor in the next few days. And thanks to an image posted by Evan Blass on his Patreon, we can already get an idea of ​​his design.

As seen in the photo, the external appearance of the Xperia 5 II will not change much compared to its predecessor. In fact, the future Sony phone will keep the ultra-wide 21: 9 format and display with top frame, which accommodates the speaker, the front camera (single sensor) and the notification LED.

At the rear, we again observe the presence of a rear camera with three vertically aligned sensors on the left, with the flash just above it and the NFC logo on its right. The resolution that these sensors will have is unknown (those of the Xperia 5 were 12 MP), but the camera appears signed by Zeiss.

The button layout on the right edge also appears identical to that of the Xperia 5, with the elongated button for volume control and zoom, the side fingerprint sensor, the power button and the button to activate the camera. The technical specifications of this new high-end from Sony are still unknown, but, as we said, it is not unreasonable to think that the company will take advantage of the IFA 2020 fair next week to present it in society.