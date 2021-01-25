The Sony Xperia Compact 2020 is seen in leaked renders

- Advertisement -

Some users have been asking for a small flagship for some time. Apple released two very compact smartphones last year – iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 12 Mini – but in the Android world there aren’t many options. This could change as a leak has revealed that there will be a new Xperia Compact this year. The latest Xperia Compact smartphone was launched in 2018 and fans of the series have long been waiting for a successor. Now the Japanese manufacturer plans to breathe new life into the series and popular leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) has shown the design of the Xperia Compact 2021. The upcoming Xperia Compact 2021 has a 5.5 ″ screen and images show that there is a waterdrop-shaped notch for the front camera and a significantly wide bezel at the bottom. The screen is flat and there is no mention of it having a high refresh rate.

Sony has placed two cameras on the back of the phone arranged vertically in an elongated pill-shaped module along with the LED flash. Except for the camera and the Sony logo, there is nothing else on the rear panel. The Xperia Compact 2021 does not have a fingerprint scanner under the screen, but on its side, where it acts as the power button. In addition to the volume and power button, there is another button that could be used to capture photos. The SIM card tray is on the left, and by design we see that it doesn’t need a pin to open. The Xperia Compact from 2021 also has a 3.5mm headphone jack on top. There is a USB-C port at the bottom that is flanked by a speaker slot on one side and the microphone hole on the other. The front camera is 8MP and the rear main camera is 13MP. Its dimensions are 140 x 68.9 x 8.9 millimeters.