The Sony Xperia Pro goes on sale at an exorbitant price of $ 2,500

Sony announced the Xperia 1 II in February 2020 and along with it, it also introduced a new Xperia Pro smartphone. However, we had not heard from this device since. Sony has finally launched the Xperia Pro in the United States (it has not yet been launched in Europe), and it raises a lot of doubts due to its high price. The phone is priced at an unusually high price of $ 2,500, which is double what the Xperia 1 II costs in there. Another strange decision is to continue offering last year’s Snapdragon 865 instead of the latest Snapdragon 888. The older processor is still very powerful, but at that price you can only hope for the best. In addition, the new Snapdragon 888 processor allows you to capture photos or videos from three simultaneous cameras, faster burst capture and better 4K HDR recording. Yes, there have been two major spec updates, as the new phone goes from 8 to 12GB of RAM and 256 to 512GB of expandable storage. The rest of the spec sheet is basically identical: 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED panel, 12MP triple rear camera, 8MP selfie camera, and 4,000mAh battery. However, this new device does not appear to offer wireless charging, unlike last year’s model.

The main selling point of the Xperia Pro is support for HDMI input through a micro HDMI connection. This allows you to use the phone as a monitor for the camera, offering a larger and more accurate viewfinder. However, Sony does not include the necessary HDMI micro connector cable. Sony claims that the phone can also stream video content from the connected camera or camcorder, allowing for a more professional setup for webcasting. Other notable features are a 3.5mm jack, a direct access button to the camera, IP68 water and dust resistance, stereo speakers and Android 10. The latter is also quite disappointing given that Android 11 has already been around for more than five months on the market.