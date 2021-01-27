Tech NewsMobile

The Sony Xperia Pro goes on sale at an exorbitant price of $ 2,500

By Abraham
0
0
Teknofilo Image 015.jpg
Teknofilo Image 015.jpg

Must Read

Abraham
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Sony announced the Xperia 1 II in February 2020 and along with it, it also introduced a new Xperia Pro smartphone. However, we had not heard from this device since. Sony has finally launched the Xperia Pro in the United States (it has not yet been launched in Europe), and it raises a lot of doubts due to its high price. The phone is priced at an unusually high price of $ 2,500, which is double what the Xperia 1 II costs in there. Another strange decision is to continue offering last year’s Snapdragon 865 instead of the latest Snapdragon 888. The older processor is still very powerful, but at that price you can only hope for the best. In addition, the new Snapdragon 888 processor allows you to capture photos or videos from three simultaneous cameras, faster burst capture and better 4K HDR recording. Yes, there have been two major spec updates, as the new phone goes from 8 to 12GB of RAM and 256 to 512GB of expandable storage. The rest of the spec sheet is basically identical: 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED panel, 12MP triple rear camera, 8MP selfie camera, and 4,000mAh battery. However, this new device does not appear to offer wireless charging, unlike last year’s model.

The main selling point of the Xperia Pro is support for HDMI input through a micro HDMI connection. This allows you to use the phone as a monitor for the camera, offering a larger and more accurate viewfinder. However, Sony does not include the necessary HDMI micro connector cable. Sony claims that the phone can also stream video content from the connected camera or camcorder, allowing for a more professional setup for webcasting. Other notable features are a 3.5mm jack, a direct access button to the camera, IP68 water and dust resistance, stereo speakers and Android 10. The latter is also quite disappointing given that Android 11 has already been around for more than five months on the market.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Mobile

iOS 14.4 and watchOS 7.3 are here: These are the news

Abraham - 0
Apple has just released a new software update for iPhones, iOS 14.4, as well as an update for Apple Watch, watchOS 7.3. New to...
Read more
Android

Samsung Galaxy A02, the most basic of the manufacturer includes a large battery with a recognizable design

Brian Adam - 0
The most basic range of Samsung renews its roster of phones with the Samsung Galaxy A02, an accessible mobile with just enough...
Read more
Latest news

The OnePlus 9 could arrive with five new camera modes

Abraham - 0
OnePlus aims to improve the photography capabilities of its smartphones this year, which continues to lag behind other flagships. The guys from XDA-Developers have...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©