The Sorcerer’s dire prediction about Belinda and Nodal for 2021

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

One of the sectors that most attracts people’s attention is the entertainment. All public figures in this area, and what they do, are of general interest to their fans, even when such situations have not yet happened. And in this one year 2021, could not miss the famous predictions made by the Greater Warlock.

During an interview for the television program “El gordo y la flaca”, the specialists of the stars advanced situations that will occur between famous Mexicans in terms of luck, love and family.

The astrologer, by means of the tarot card reading, mentioned that the Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez will not reconcile, much less will they continue with their love relationship after their separation in 2020. However, he mentioned that Méndez “is the most interested in returning for economic and other interests”.

The relationship between Belinda and Christian Nodal has remained on everyone’s lips after it was will become official in August 2020. For this reason, the future of their intense courtship will attract attention in 2021, because according to the astrologer Both will break due to differences between the environments in which each one operates.

“ No, they are not married. She will be alone . She does not enter her environment, he does not enter her environment either and he can’t bear that burden and there his heart breaks. They will remain single, and they will not have a stable relationship“Affirmed the clairvoyant.

Also the singer Ninel Conde will be involved in two scandals, according to the omens of the reader of the stars. The actress will not do the best in her marriage to Larry Ramos due to some issues that they will be involved in, plus you could lose custody of your son Emmanuel.

“She is going to lose custody of the child, she will not be able to have him in her life, maybe the law gives you a benefit to see it every certain time, but not very close (…) I don’t think it will last long, it’s going to get her in more trouble, she can’t be at peace”, He indicated.

Among the omens, the future of Eleazar Gómez, actor who is jailed for beating and attempting to strangle his partner, Tefi Valenzuela, but it wouldn’t last much longer there.

“I think continues there (in prison) and is going to lengthen, not for life, land they are going to charge a lot of money to compensate the damages and comes out this year but very very worn and very undone”.

Who would continue with his house arrest would be the actor Pablo Lyle, accused of homicide for fatally beating an older man after a vehicular discussion. He Greater Warlock did not glimpse his freedom despite all the options used by your legal defense.

“It does not end (your case). Yes there is that audience, they are lengthening it due to the pandemic and there is that audience in March, but He does not leave that audience, they send him to another like in the middle of the year And he’ll probably get something done by the middle of the year but it is not very certain that he will go free in 2021 ”.

The stork will knock on the door of Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto. After the actor was criticized and besieged by an intimate video that was leaked where you can see her naked body, by the end of this 2021, they will probably have their offspring.

Finally, he mentioned two of the relationships that attracted the most attention in 2020. First, he said that sJennifer López and Alex Rodríguez would surely announce their wedding and a son in the middle of the year. Different panorama is that of the reggaeton players Anuel AA and Karol G, whom he does not see together for much longer.

|