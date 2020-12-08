The S&P 500 consolidates in a zone of highs awaiting the landing of Tesla

In this unusual year, the United States Stock Exchange has been one of the great surprises despite the collapse registered in March. Its three main indexes are positive for the year, with the Nasdaq climbing 39.5% and the S&P 500 adding 14.2%, and they rush the final stretch of the year hitting their all-time highs.

The S&P 500 is already recovering 65% from the lows of the year perched on a high zone in a constant climb that raises suspicions in analysts. “The parabolic rise of the S&P and the Nasdaq 100 experienced since March, in an environment where corporate earnings have not followed the same evolution, is a risk factor to consider. The Stock Exchange is discounting, not the results of the next quarter, but those of 2021 and 2022 ”, alerts the spokesperson for eToro in Spain, Javier Molina.

A situation that has resulted in “today, 92% of the S & P500 firms are trading above their average of the last 200 days, which represents the best levels since 2013”, according to Christian Rouquerol, director of Iberia sales of Tikehau Capital.

A cocktail to which the arrival of Tesla to the S&P will be added in a few days. Analysts and investors await the landing of the electric car manufacturer with some nervousness, as when a cruise ship of gigantic dimensions is about to enter a port for the first time. Tesla’s debut in the selective – after a first failed attempt in September – will be the largest made so far by a listed company, given that the company already capitalizes more than 606,000 million dollars and will become the sixth largest company in the S&P. A huge size that led the index to ask market members whether to make their incursion in several days or in just one to avoid negative effects. Although, in the end it has been decided to make its inclusion at once, before the start of the session on December 21.

After 17 years of existence, Tesla has for the first time managed to register profits during an entire fiscal year, a necessary circumstance to access the S&P 500. Its arrival will imply a huge adjustment in the index, in which it will weight 1%, ahead of Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart or Visa, and in the funds indexed to it. This will mean a mobilization of close to 100 billion dollars in passively managed and indexed vehicles in the previous days to adjust their portfolios and make room for the company led by Elon Musk. An unprecedented mobilization of funds in the selective American.

We will also have to wait until December 11 to find out which company Tesla is replacing within the S&P 500 and how the weights of the rest of the members are readjusted. A circumstance that affects the 11.2 trillion dollars that are indexed or referenced to the US selective through a multitude of investment vehicles.

The usual expectation and volatility that there is about Tesla were reflected when its jump to the S&P 500 was known. Since last November 16, its titles have soared 54%. However, feet of lead predominate among the analysis houses when analyzing the company, with the exception of Goldman Sachs which assured last week that Tesla could reach 20% of the electric car market in the coming years and sell up to 20 million euros. cars per year.

The analyst consensus compiled by Bloomberg sets a price target for the company in the next 12 months of $ 361.34, down from $ 640 today. The lack of unanimity of opinions is reflected in the recommendations on the value: 36% of analysis firms recommend its purchase and 33%, its sale.

666% revaluation in the year

Tesla. The electric car manufacturer rises 666% in the stock market in the year and just a few weeks ago it exceeded 500,000 million dollars of capitalization for the first time. All the Ibex companies jointly capitalize about 540,000 million (more than 640,000 million dollars). Its stock received the accolade of Goldman Sachs last week, which raised its price target to $ 780 from the current $ 640.

Competitors. The spectacular increase in its stock market value has caused Tesla to be worth more than the four major automakers – Volkswagen, Daimler, General Motors and Toyota – combined (see chart) since its jump to the S&P 500 was known.