The Space Launch System is over 30 percent over budget, says NASA

According to a NASA report, the new SLS (Space Launch System) it would have exceeded the agency’s budgeted production costs and would need a increase in funds by the United States Congress.

It is not the first time that we have heard a project go over budget, especially in the aerospace sector where the unexpected is many and the procedures are very strict. This time it happened to the aforementioned SLS, the new propulsion system that NASA is planning for its Artemis missions to land on the Moon (and then on Mars in an even more remote future).

According to the report of the Director of Space Exploration and Human Operations Missions, Kathy Lueders, the estimated budget of $ 7 billion (2019 figure) for the rocket, and for the entire structure that will support it, would have increased to at least $ 9.1 billion. To this should be added 2.4 billion more for support and ground operations for the next missions.

The main reason, explains Lueders in her official statement, is to be found above all in the Covid19 pandemic. Maintaining the space program during a global pandemic, while respecting the expected launch windows in previous years, required many sacrifices – translated into a larger outlay of money. NASA – in order to fulfill the promise of the launch of Artemis-1 by November 2021 – therefore had to apply for a new financial program. The long-term impacts the virus will have is not yet clear, but the agency remains confident on the roadmap. The costs of the Orion capsule, already under construction for the various missions, remain unchanged.

The SLS should be the most powerful rocket ever built man-made, with the propulsive capacity of a single lateral booster of about 1.3 million kgf (“kilogram force”, an engineering unit of measurement that quantifies the power of a rocket). We recently saw the power of the Booster in action.

Once completed, it Space Launch System will exceed the power of the Saturn V by over 20%. It may seem like little, but it must be considered that the Saturn was a “monstrous miracle of technology” – unmatched for nearly 55 years. An opponent not easy to face.

For now it is not clear whether the change to the economic plan will be approved or not. Exceeding the 30% budget increase threshold, Congress will have to re-authorize the project (according to the terms of US law) but it could turn into a trivial formality, and it will hardly be an obstacle to the Artemis project, now so close to its goal.